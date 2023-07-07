Former Scottish midfielder Stephen McGinn has been reacting to Celtic’s reported interest in Fabian Rieder.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news?

The Hoops have made a start on bolstering their squad ahead of the new season under Brendan Rodgers, who has reportedly been handed a £30m transfer budget this summer.

Cash has already been spent on Odin Thiago Holm and winger Marco Tilio, who have both signed from Valerenga and Melbourne City on five-year deals. More arrivals could soon be on the way, with Scotland internationals Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay linked with potential moves to Parkhead.

Gangwon FC forward Yang Hyun-jun is another who may soon be on the way to Glasgow, with a £2.1m fee already agreed between the two clubs. A transfer ‘breakthrough’ has emerged in recent days, with rumours suggesting that the K League 1 side are now ready to allow the forward to leave immediately instead of in January.

Alongside Yang, Rieder is another player who the Hoops are reportedly interested in. The Young Boys midfielder could cost upwards of £15m, though, but it looks as if the funds are there, especially following Jota's £25m move to Saudi Arabia.

Talking on Go Radio's Football Show, relayed by Glasgow Times, McGinn said that Reider could be a “next level” signing in a possible deal worth £15m – which would be a club record fee for Celtic.

"With all the talk of Brendan Rodgers and taking them to the next level in Europe it's probably the first signing that suggests that. Some of the players that have been suggested and have been signed so far are the type of signings Celtic have been making in the last five or six years.

"I think Reider is one of those next level signings. I think as far back as 25 years the signing limit for Celtic has been around that £5-£6million mark.

"It would take upwards of £14-£15million to sign Reider and it's the 'wow' signing that shows that it's not a fantasy about taking Celtic to the next level and the board saying 'we have the money here so to make that progression we are not just going to sign the projects, we are going to sign the next level projects'.

"It's the first player of this kind of new vision of taking Celtic to the next level."

Who is Fabian Rieder?

Rieder is 21 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play in a deeper midfield role or out on the right-hand side.

The Swiss U21 international is valued at a career-high €15m Transfermarkt valuation and has come through the Young Boys academy.

Rieder already has plenty of experience under his belt, making 116 senior appearances for his current employers, scoring 14 goals and providing 23 assists. Therefore, he could provide Rodgers with a solid versatile midfield option and could represent a statement signing both in the short and long run.

It looks as if a deal could be one to keep an eye on, but the Hoops may need to write a big cheque for his services.