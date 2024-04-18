Celtic have been handed a boost in their pursuit of one of their summer targets after it emerged that he will likely depart on a free at the end of the season.

Scottish Premiership in Celtic's hands

Rangers dropping more points in their re-arranged fixture with Dundee on Wednesday has left the Scottish Premiership firmly in Celtic's hands. Their 0-0 draw means that they are three points behind Brendan Rodgers' side after picking up just five points from their last possible 15.

Though it has been far from a vintage season for Celtic, they are now on course to end it as champions, but that may only paper over the cracks in a squad that finished bottom of their group in the Champions League, with the second-worst goal difference of anyone in the group stage. To change that, they may have to use the transfer market wisely, and they have already lined up one signing.

Celtic target O'Hare likely to leave for free

Reports from Scotland have linked Celtic with a move for Coventry midfielder Callum O'Hare this summer after some impressive performances in the Championship this season, with the midfielder set to become a free agent at the end of the season as things stand.

Callum O'Hare in the Championship 23/24 Appearances 28 Goals 6 Assists 3 Shots per 90 2.03 Key passes per 90 1.86

Now, CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner has shed some light on the situation this summer, claiming that he expects O'Hare to depart and that 'the writing is on the wall' for his spell with the Championship outfit in what is a boost for Celtic.

“I guess there’s always a chance (he could stay) but I would say that I think it’s unlikely, particularly now that there’s no chance of promotion, which was probably the one last hope of securing him on a new deal", he explained.

“You never know, if he doesn’t get the right offers from elsewhere in the summer he could always change his mind, but it does feel like the writing is on the wall on this one.”

Despite claims that O'Hare might not be here next season, Coventry boss Mark Robins remains a huge fan of the midfielder, and was effusive in his praise earlier in the season.

“I think he has been incredible because I mean looking back at Boxing Day last year and to see him was heart-breaking after the injury and then to see him come to terms with the injury and then go through that.

“The way he is around the place is really infectious and effervescent and he really deserves that. As a group, it's bringing them together. It'll bring them together and it knits everything together and it helps them to progress.

“Callum sort of typifies the Coventry City spirit and the way that we want to go about the job and he's been a link between midfield and the forward since he's been here but tonight was outstanding.

Should he arrive at Celtic Park, those qualities could be music to the ears of the Celtic faithful.