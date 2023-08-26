Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is now looking to bring in several reinforcements before the transfer window closes, according to latest reports.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

The Hoops are in the midst of an injury crisis in central defense and may need to enter the market to add another body to their rearguard following injuries to Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh and Cameron Carter-Vickers, who will all be out for up to two months with various concerns, as per BBC Sport.

Cited by the outlet, Celtic boss Rodgers has confirmed that he may enter the market to bring another centre-back into the fold at Parkhead, stating: "It's an area we're light in. We have to look at it, no doubt. Obviously [it's] disappointing for us. Stephen Welsh had an operation just the other day so he's come through that well. The other two, we hoped they'd be back sooner."

Speaking to The Herald, Rodgers has also confirmed that Canada international right-back Alistair Johnston is now available to play after escaping the shackles of an injury complaint, saying: “He will be available for the squad Ally, he’s looked good over the last 11 or 12 days. We didn’t involve him on the Astro [at Kilmarnock], but he’s had another good week this week so he will be available, which is really good news for us."

Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos has indicated that Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma will miss his side's clash on Sunday against Lamia amid speculation surrounding his future at the club. Celtic are favourites to land the Honduras international and he also has two offers on the table from outside of Europe.

Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic has grown frustrated by his lack of involvement at the club and may seek an exit between now and the transfer deadline, with clubs around Europe believed to be willing to offer him a Parkhead escape route, as per Football Insider.

Who else could Celtic sign?

According to a separate report from Football Insider, Celtic want to wrap up a whopping five more signings in an end of window 'blizzard' of incomings at Parkhead.

Bringing in a goalkeeper, left-back, central defender and striker are believed to be areas of priority for Celtic as they seek to bolster the ranks to help maintain their Scottish Premiership crown.

Cited by The Daily Record, Celtic boss Rodgers issued a plea for signings following the Hoops' 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup last weekend, stating in an interview: "You can see we need that quality and we have had quality go out the building. So we definitely need that quality in but we will work very hard to get the players in that can improve us and make us better and that is something we will do over the period of time now between now and the close of the window."

Given the injury list at Parkhead, the Hoops look to have no intention of letting their star players go this window and have rejected a bid for Denmark Under-21 international Matt O'Riley from Serie A outfit Bologna, according to The Scottish Sun.

Looking ahead, Celtic fans will be expecting an exciting end to the transfer window and plenty of incomings could be afoot in the east end of Glasgow.