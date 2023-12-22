Celtic are thought to be at the front of the queue to sign a new forward in the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Celtic form under Rodgers

The Hoops have struggled in recent weeks under Brendan Rodgers, suffering back-to-back defeats in the Scottish Premiership to Kilmarnock and Hearts respectively.

As a result, Celtic’s lead at the top of the table has been cut to two points, with rivals Rangers also having a game in hand. Following the 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park to Hearts last time out, Rodgers apologised to the Hoops faithful, saying:

“It is a real, real sore one. For the first time I have been here, over my two periods, I would have to apologise to the supporters – because that level is nowhere near the standard of performances required at Celtic. Nowhere near it. That lack of consistency and mentality and desire, it is way, way off what this club demands. You’re sat there in mid-December with 60,000 in and that’s how you perform. It is not acceptable.”

The Northern Irishman may feel he needs to add to his side during the upcoming January transfer window, and after just one goal against Kilmarnock and Hearts, a new forward appears to be on the radar in Glasgow.

Celtic leading race to sign Fabio Silva

According to reports from Portugal, relayed by Sport Witness, Wolves forward Fabio Silva is a target for both Celtic and Rangers, who are both currently in pole position to acquire his signature.

Silva, on £80,000 a week, is preparing to leave Molineux, and despite interest from an unnamed club in Spain, it is Celtic and Rangers who are ‘at the front of the race’ for his services, although it doesn't say if it would be on loan or a permanent transfer.

The 21-year-old made the move to Wolves from FC Porto back in 2020 in a deal worth €40m, however, things haven’t exactly gone to plan for the attacker.

In total, Silva, who can play as a centre-forward, second striker or left-winger, has made 72 appearances in all competitions for Wolves but has found the back of the net on just five occasions. (Fabio Silva stats – Transfermarkt)

He’s been sent out on loan to PSV Eindhoven and Anderlecht in recent seasons where he appeared to find some form, so he could look to get his career back on track in Scotland.

Fabio Silva stats out on loan Appearances Goals Assists RSC Anderlecht 32 11 4 PSV Eindhoven 19 5 2

Silva did catch the eye of former teammate Conor Coady at Wolves, though, with the centre-back previously saying:

“We know what he brings us. He’s a young lad who is working every single day. He’s been fantastic since he came in. He works so, so hard to improve and get better, and you see that now. We know when he comes into the team, he’ll do a job, and that’s what he’s doing at the minute. It’s important he keeps learning, keeps listening, and hopefully we can keep on helping him.”

It could be a move to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, with a battle between Celtic and Rangers for his services seemingly possible.