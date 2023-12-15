Celtic, barring a recent slip-up against Kilmarnock, have remained on course to win their third consecutive Scottish Premiership and their first since the return of Brendan Rodgers. Some at Celtic Park may have been fearing the beginning of their side's capitulation following their recent league defeat, but a 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League has put an end to any concerns.

As things stand, the Hoops sit five points clear of Rangers, having played one more game. With the title still very much in the balance, Celtic may turn to the January transfer window to fix any glaring issues in Rodgers' squad. And that could see one specific winter target arrive.

Celtic transfer news

The exits of Ange Postecoglou and Jota stole the headlines in Scotland this summer before Celtic reacted by welcoming Rodgers back with open arms. The former Leicester City boss instantly hit the ground running too, creating some breathing room at the top of the league. As we head into the second half of the campaign, however, Rodgers arguably has some issues to address - ones that the transfer window could solve. When the winter window swings open, the Scottish champions could act once more.

According to The Daily Mail's Stephen McGowan, there's a strong possibility that Celtic sign Estoril left-back Tiago Araujo. McGowan told PLZ:

"Tiago Araujo is a very strong possibility for Celtic in January. I suspect that is one that might happen."

It's no surprise that Celtic are looking to add defensive solidity to their side in January, given their firepower at the other end will be missing due to Kyogo Furuhashi potentially missing up to a month whilst playing for Japan at the Asia Cup. Given that Rangers could be as little as two points adrift of Celtic if they win their game in hand, Rodgers will want to ensure that his side remain solid in the Scottish Premiership - something that Araujo may help with.

Araujo would be an "instant upgrade"

Still, only 22 years old, Araujo is on the up and likely to get even better to potentially hand Rodgers an ideal upgrade. Araujo's stats show that he's already keeping up with current Celtic left-back Greg Taylor's stats in some areas, which could leave him in good stead if he secures a January move to Scotland's top-flight.

Player Expected Assists Take-on Success Total Duels Won Per Game Ball Recoveries Per Game Tiago Araujo 0.90 40% 3.5 5.6 Greg Taylor 0.57 37% 4 5.8

Araujo's impressive numbers make the praise that he has received no surprise, with Celtic Way writer Stewart Ross describing in his scout report, via X:

It certainly seems as though the "flamboyant" left-back - as he was described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - could be an ideal addition to Rodgers' side in January and as the window swings open, we may well see the deal take place if McGowan's claim proves accurate.