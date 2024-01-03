Celtic have finished up for the winter shutdown at the top of the Scottish Premiership and Brendan Rodgers is now believed to be keen on bringing a Premier League player north of the border, according to a report.

Celtic head off for winter break...

On Tuesday, Celtic rounded off the first portion of their league campaign by recording a rousing 3-0 victory over St Mirren in Paisley, with goals from Daizen Maeda, Matt O'Riley and Greg Taylor helping to guarantee an eight-point advantage over rivals Rangers heading into the winter break.

In his post-match press conference, former Leicester City and Liverpool boss Rodgers revealed that transfer discussions are already occurring in the background as he eyes new reinforcements, telling BBC Sportsound, via Football Scotland: "There's discussions and work that's going on so hopefully we'll get them in sooner rather than later. When we do, you'll find out."

Rumours are flying off the shelf regarding who could potentially end up joining the Hoops this window and one recent name who has been mentioned in connection with the Scottish giants is Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn, who has previously plied his trade at the likes of Ajax and Bayern Munich.

Valued at around £2 million, the 24-year-old has recently been named in Wyscout's top 12 'chance creators' due to his ingenuity in the final third, which could make him a valuable commodity for Celtic as they chase a third successive top-flight crown.

According to a new report, a left-back who has previously played at Parkhead this season could also be on the radar, but competition for his services exists, meaning the Hoops will need to fight for his signature this month.

Celtic keen on Liverpool full-back Owen Beck

According to Dave O'Connell, Celtic are keen on a loan move for Liverpool full-back Owen Beck, who has recently been recalled from a temporary spell at Dundee to help deputise for injured pair Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Owen Beck's impressive time at Dundee in numbers (Sofascore) Clearances per match 2.5 Interceptions per match 1.3 Big chances created 3 Balls recovered per game 4.9 Average match rating 7.42 Team of the week inclusions 4

The 21-year-old impressed during his time at Dens Park and is also being lined up by the Hoops' arch-rivals Rangers; however, any deal that would see the Welshman depart Anfield once again will be dependent on whether Scotland international Robertson returns from injury during the month of January.

Labelled "fantastic" by Liverpool Under-21 coach Barry Lewtas, Beck has appeared 20 times in all competitions while in Scotland, registering two goals and two assists in the process (Beck statistics - Transfermarkt).

Celtic could do with another option in the left-back department as speculation continues to swirl surrounding Alexandro Bernabei's potential mid-season departure and Beck has emerged as a familiar face who could fit the bill, albeit his circumstances and interest from the other side of the city may complicate any prospective deal.