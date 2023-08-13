Highlights

Celtic will "try to the end" for one highly-rated player in particular this summer, as journalist Rudy Galetti provides a key update.

Is Dominik Livakovic joining Celtic?

While The Bhoys transfer window may have gotten underway in perhaps the worst way possible with the departure of the incredibly dynamic and engaging Jota leaving Celtic Park for the Saudi Pro League's riches, things have started to look up for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The contract extensions given to Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda, along with the signings of several new and exciting players, have given the club a real boost as the season gets underway in Scotland. However, there are still areas of the team that could be improved upon, including the goalkeeper.

The number one the Hoops have been chasing for much of this window is Dinamo Zagreb stopper Livakovic. However, with transfers expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache were days away from securing the Croat's signature last month, it looked like any hope of a deal was off.

However, in the month since the sides reportedly agreed on a deal, the Croatian international has remained in Zagreb, making five appearances for the club he was supposed to be leaving.

This stalemate between the two sides could work in Celtic's favour, and according to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Glaswegian Giants are looking to take "advantage" of the current situation.

What has journalist Rudy Galetti said about Dominik Livakovic to Celtic?

Galetti confirmed that whilst the Hoops are looking for a new left-back, they are also working to capitalise on the stalemate between Fenerbahce and Zagreb, even if it's proving to be "complicated."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Celtic are working for a new left-back and started contact with LOSC Lille for Gabriel Gudmundsson.

"Celtic need to sign a new goalkeeper as well, and they are trying to take advantage of the stalemate between Fenerbahce and Dinamo Zagreb for Livakovic. It's a complicated option, but Celtic will try to the end for him."

How old is Dominik Livakovic

Born January 9th, 1995, in Zadar, Croatia, the 28-year-old, who has been described as a potential "wonderful" signing, is certainly a player who, whilst never playing for a club outside of his home country, has shown himself to be a classy operator.

So far, the Dinamo Zagreb star has made 45 appearances for the Croatian national team and became something of a national hero for his unbelievable performances at the World Cup last year.

The 6 foot 2 shot-stopper made seven appearances in the competition, conceding an average of just one goal a game, making 3.6 saves per game and preventing 3.52 goals a game, all while averaging a match rating of 7.33, per Sofascore.

However, his best performance - and probably the best goalkeeping performance of the entire tournament - came in their quarter-final tie against one of the competition favourites, Brazil.

Over the course of the game, the Selecao forced him into making 11 saves, which was the most saves a Croatian keeper has ever had to make in a World Cup match as well as the most saves any keeper had to make in a World Cup game since Tim Howard in 2014 against Belgium, per the Analyst.

He was also the key man when the game came down to penalties, winning the game for the 2018 runners-up by saving Rodrygo's spot kick.

His exploits were greatly appreciated by manager Zlatko Dalic who heaped praise on him following the game, saying:

"But he made the difference for us through the whole match. Brazil created some chances through their quality and speed but he prevented goals because he was in top shape - he was there in the crucial moments to save us."

Whilst Livakovic's lack of club football outside of Croatia may worry some potential suitors, his performances at the World Cup should be evidence enough of his sheer quality and were Rodgers and Celtic able to get this deal over the line, it could go a long way in helping them keep hold of the title for another year.