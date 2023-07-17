The summer transfer window officially opened for business last month and it has been a busy few weeks for Celtic for several reasons.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond was forced to appoint a new manager, Brendan Rodgers, after Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou departed to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Scottish giants have also completed the signings of Hyun-jun Yang, Odin Thiago Holm, and Marco Tilio, whilst Jota has left to join Al Ittihad on a permanent deal and Aaron Mooy confirmed his retirement from football.

Rodgers could now make further additions before September's deadline and Manchester United central midfielder Donny van de Beek could be one of them, although there have been conflicting reports on the subject.

90min recently claimed that the Hoops are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the Red Devils outcast ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Football Scotland, however, have stated that no contact has been made between the two sides over a potential deal for the Netherlands international, with it yet to been seen if the Hoops will attemp to prise the playmaker from the Theatre of Dreams.

How good is Donny van de Beek?

The 26-year-old ace has only started 11 Premier League matches over the last three seasons for United and Everton combined, so it is difficult to judge him on his time in England so far.

However, his impressive form with Ajax, prior to his move to Old Trafford, suggests that the potential is there for him to be Rodgers' next version of Youri Tielemans.

The Northern Irish tactician played Tielemans in 184 competitive games over five seasons with him at Leicester, in which time the now-Aston Villa gem contributed with 53 direct goal involvements - one every 3.47 matches on average.

The Belgium international proved himself to be an excellent number eight who can make an impact at the top end of the pitch as a scorer and as a creator, with 28 goals alongside 25 assists.

Van De Beek, who ex-Scotland full-back Alan Hutton claimed would be an "outstanding" signing for Celtic, showcased similar qualities during his time at Ajax.

The £120k-per-week dynamo racked up 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 competitive outings for the Dutch giants, which included eight goals and five assists in 23 Eredivisie matches during the 2019/20 campaign. This means that the talented technician was directly involved in a goal every 2.33 clashes on average.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.11 or higher in each of his last three league seasons with Ajax - a score that would place him within Celtic's top ten performers last term - whilst Tielemans achieved a rating of 7.00 or higher in each of his five years with Leicester.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for Van De Beek to be an excellent option for Rodgers in midfield as an attacking threat, in the same way that the Belgian maestro was for him at the King Power Stadium for a number of years, if he can recapture his Eredivisie form.

Therefore, Celtic could secure a superb signing for their squad ahead of next season if they are able to strike a deal with Manchester United to sign the Dutchman on loan before the deadline.