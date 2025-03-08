Celtic stand a real chance of completing a domestic clean sweep this season and their strides in Europe under Brendan Rodgers could embolden the Hoops to speculate to accumulate in the upcoming window.

What are Celtic's main transfer priorities this summer?

Brendan Rodgers can do little wrong in the Parkhead dugout at the moment as his side stand three matches away from claiming a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title, which will be theirs if they defeat Hearts, Rangers and St Johnstone in the coming weeks.

This weekend, Celtic change tact to focus on advancing through their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibernian, with Sunday's encounter offering up the opportunity of a place in the last four of the competition.

Adding in their run to the Champions League knockout playoff phase, the Bhoys are clearly on an upward trajectory under the Irishman's stewardship. On the transfer front, Kieran Tierney's impending arrival on a free transfer from Arsenal synchronises with that train of thought.

Elsewhere, Greg Taylor's deal being set to expire begs the questions over who could accompany the pre-contract signing to fight it out at left-back. Should the latter decide to move on, Hoops loanee Jeffrey Schlupp has been tipped to join permanently by Michael Stewart following his impressive performances since arriving from Crystal Palace.

Further up the pitch, Daizen Maeda's 26-goal return isn't likely to deter Celtic from pursu