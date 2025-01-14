Celtic and Brendan Rodgers have identified a new January target, with the Hoops now eyeing a permanent transfer to boost their attacking ranks this month.

Celtic transfer rumours as Rodgers teases signings

The Scottish Premiership champions are once again sitting pretty at the top of the table ahead of rivals Rangers. Despite this, the club are still looking to be proactive in the winter market, and Rodgers has recently hinted that there could be some movement in the coming days. Talking to the media relayed by The National, he said:

"I don't know. I think something could happen this afternoon which sparks something to happen maybe in the next 24 hours, 48 hours. But either way, I always say as along as we come out of January in a stronger place then we will be really happy.

"I think anyone will tell you that when you are in the game and when you are working at this level you can't afford to relax. You've got to really look through the squad and always want to improve and develop it. Sometimes that might be five or six players, sometimes that might be maybe one or two.

"Either way, you are looking to constantly improve and that's why want to stay the best that we can possibly be."

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic is Kieran Tierney. The Arsenal left-back is out of contract at the end of the season and looks likely to sign a pre-contract agreement with Celtic, who also want to seal a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

Further forward in attack, a plethora of names have been mentioned as targets, including Brondby’s Mathias Kvistgaarden and Sarpsborg 08’s Sondre Orjasaeter. However, a new name in the United Kingdom has emerged on the radar of Parkhead chiefs.

Celtic eyeing move for “tricky” £12.5m forward

According to Football Insider, Celtic are now interested in signing Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry in January. Reporter Pete O’Rourke suggests that the Hoops are eyeing up a potential permanent deal this month, with Barry returning to Villa Park after a brilliant loan spell at League One outfit Stockport County.

The 21-year-old scored 15 times and registered three assists in the third tier with Stockport, and it looks as if he could be on the move again in the winter window, with Villa wanting £12.5m according to previous reports.

Barry is primarily a left winger but can also play on the right or through the middle, so he could be an ideal replacement for Luis Palma, should the £11,000-a-week attacker depart as expected.

Former teammate Will Grigg liked what he saw from Barry during their time at MK Dons as well, saying in 2022: “He’s got a massive future. It was a bit different for him when he first came in - he had a good year at Swindon but it took him time to get going here. But we’ve seen in the last four weeks what he’s about.

“He’s quick, he can drive with the ball, he’s a really tricky and creative player. I know he was frustrated not to have scored before the weekend too.”