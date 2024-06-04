Celtic are interested in signing a player from a huge European club this summer, with Manuel Neuer an admirer of the reported target.

The Hoops have been linked with various potential signings since completing the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double this season, with Brendan Rodgers no doubt wanting to stave off the threat of Rangers as much as possible.

Paulo Bernardo impressed for Celtic on loan from Benfica in 2023/24, helping them secure trophy success, and he could make a return to the club on a permanent basis this summer. The 22-year-old is thought to be "keen" on the idea of coming back to Parkhead, with his current club also willing to sell him.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been mentioned as a high-profile target, as the Englishman looks to rebuild his career after an underwhelming spell at the Etihad. Another loan spell has been mooted, but Rangers are also among the teams who are interested in snapping him up.

Bojan Miovski was one of the most impressive attacking players in the league this season, shining for Aberdeen and scoring 16 times in the competition, and he has been tipped to move to Celtic, too, being seen as a potential alternative to Adam Idah if he doesn't join permanently.

Celtic want £24,000-a-week player on loan

Joe Hart will need to be replaced after his retirement from football, and according to Bild [via Sport Witness], Celtic are interested in signing Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on loan during the summer window.

The Scottish giants are far from alone in expressing a willingness to snap up the 23-year-old, however, with Premier League side Nottingham Forrest also mentioned in the report. The same applies to FC Copenhagen, Anderlecht, Real Betis and Villarreal, too, with all six clubs making initial enquiries.

Peretz would represent a strong addition for Celtic, not least because he has spent the past 12 months or so working next to one of the leading 'keepers in the history of the game in Neuer, having arrived from Maccabi Tel Aviv last summer.

In fact, the iconic German has shown his appreciation for his teammate, following an agreement to allow him to replace him in one Bundesliga game, in order to enjoy his only league minutes of the campaign: "That was agreed upfront. We agreed if the result allows it we’ll do it. Daniel gave the team so much over the entire season. He deserved to get the minutes today. We’re all happy Dani was on the pitch today."

Still only 23, Peretz is still growing in his role, but he could be an excellent replacement for Hart, potentially even moving to Parkhead on a permanent deal if he impresses on loan.

The importance of nailing Hart's successor cannot be understated, and while the £24,000-a-week Israel international is less experienced and at a different point in his career, the fact that Bayern signed him and he is playing for his country suggests he is a standout option between the sticks.