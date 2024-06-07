Celtic would reportedly love to complete the signing of an "amazing" player this summer, and the individual in question would "walk" to Parkhead.

Celtic transfer news

There is plenty of transfer talk surrounding the Hoops currently, as they look to conduct some eye-catching business in the summer transfer window. One player who is being linked with a permanent move to Parkhead is Paulo Bernardo, who impressed on loan in 2023/24 and appears to be keen on a longer stint at the club. A latest update has suggested that Celtic are in talks with him over the move.

Replacing the retired Joe Hart is surely one of the most important areas of focus ahead of next season and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has emerged as an exciting option for the Scottish Premiership champions. In fact, Brendan Rodgers is believed to be plotting a £10m move for the Irishman, who could jump at the opportunity to be a regular elsewhere, with the world-class Alisson keeping him out of the team at Anfield.

Another rumoured target is FC Lausanne-Sport winger Alvyn Sanches, who Celtic are interested in bringing in alongside both Bernardo and Adam Idah this summer, with the latter potentially making his loan move from Norwich City a permanent one.

Celtic would love to sign Tierney who is set to leave Arsenal

According to a new report from TEAMtalk, Celtic would love to re-sign Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window, and he would "walk back" to Parkhead. The report does state Arsenal are set to sell the defender but that "the reality is they won’t be able to afford his price tag", however, which could put paid to the transfer coming to fruition.

The idea of the £109,000-a-week Tierney back in a Celtic shirt is something that would likely appeal to so many supporters, considering what a popular figure he was before departing for Arsenal. The fact that he is keen on a return also adds to the feel-good factor, but his current club are unlikely to allow him to leave on the cheap, which is a big issue.

The Scotland international was arguably one of the standout players in the Scottish Premiership at that point, hence earning a move to a club the size of the Gunners in the summer of 2019, and he won five league titles and three Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cups apiece in that time.

Tierney made 170 appearances in that time, and his attacking ability was highlighted by a total of 37 assists in that time, and Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko once said of him: "He is an amazing player. Even when I was at City I was watching his games. I think it is good competition for each of us."

It does look as though Celtic will be priced out of bringing the 27-year-old back to Parkhead, however, which is a huge shame, but the hope is that the situation changes and the Hoops are able to somehow regain the services of their popular former defender.