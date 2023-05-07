Celtic are worried that manager Ange Postecoglou has already decided to swap the Scottish Premiership for the Premier League this summer.

Is Postecoglou heading for the Premier League?

The Australian has impressed with his impact on the Celtic side since joining the club in 2021, winning the league twice.

According to Football Insider, Celtic chiefs are fearful that the 57-year-old has already decided to manage a Premier League team.

Tottenham and Leeds United are both said to be interested in hiring him although the latter may not be in the Premier League next season if they are unable to avoid dropping into the relegation zone in their next three games.

It's reported that Premier League clubs have been particularly impressed by the Australian's knowledge of the Asian markets, with his handling of Kyogo Furuhashi and co. an attractive prospect for sides looking to increase their global reach.

Are Celtic vulnerable to a Premier League approach for Postecoglou?

With Celtic already concerned about Postecoglou's ambitions of a Premier League switch, they have not placed themselves in a strong position to hold onto their much-loved manager.

Postecoglou remains on the 12-month contract he signed when he moved to Celtic Park in 2021. This allows him the freedom to leave should he receive an acceptable offer from a Premier League and places Celtic in a very vulnerable position.

According to Football Insider, not only are Celtic worried that the manager has already decided to move to England but they are fearful they will be unable to prevent him from departing.

Is it too late to stop Postecoglou from leaving?

Celtic have little power to stop their manager from leaving especially if he has already decided that he needs to leave to further his career.

Contractually speaking, they could offer him a new deal with more long-term protection but that boat may have already sailed.

Celtic will compete in the Champions League next season but players and managers are drawn to the Premier League for the challenge it presents across the season.

It's important to note that he has yet to be approached by a Premier League side but it's apparent he has his eyes set on a switch to England.