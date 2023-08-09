An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to add another central defender to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the Hoops have made an enquiry over a deal to sign Volendam centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba.

The reporter has revealed that the Scottish giants are in the market to land another player in that position to replace Sweden international Carl Starfelt, who is reportedly set to join Spanish side Celta Vigo.

He has also claimed that Brendan Rodgers has enquired about a swoop for Elfsborg’s Gustaf Lagerbielke, which shows that the club are exploring multiple options at this time.

How good is Xavier Mbuyamba?

The 6 foot 5 colossus enjoyed a strong season in the Netherlands with Volendam and due to his stature and quality, he could come in as the Northern Irish tactician's next Jozo Simunovic at Parkhead.

Mbuyamba averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99 across 28 Eredivisie matches last term and displayed his ability with 3.5 tackles and interceptions, which is more than any Celtic centre-back managed last season in the Scottish Premiership, and 3.4 aerial duels won per match for the Dutch side.

The 21-year-old talent, who was once described as a "dominant" player by scout Jacek Kulig, is a physically imposing enforcer who can consistently win the ball back for his team and dominate the opposition when the ball goes in the air, which is why he could be like Simunovic for the Bhoys boss.

During Rodgers' first spell at Paradise, the Croatian titan was a mainstay at the back and made 84 appearances in less than three years for the ex-Liverpool head coach.

Only seven outfield players and one centre-back - Dedryck Boyata - played more matches under the 50-year-old manager, which shows how much he trusted the now-free agent, who was also eligible to represent Bosnia.

Standing at 6 foot 3, Simunovic was a towering presence in defence for the Hoops who caught the eye with his consistent defensive interventions in Europe.

The giant averaged 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game in European competitions for Dinamo Zagreb and Celtic combined throughout his career.

He also won at least 2.3 aerial battles per match in two of his Europa League campaigns with the Hoops as the colossal defender showcased his ability in the air.

These statistics show that Mbuyamba is a similar type of player to Simunovic as he is capable of making a similar number of tackles and interceptions per outing whilst they are also both huge, in height, defenders who can make themselves a presence in both boxes.

The Dutch colossus used his height to great effect last season as the ex-Chelsea academy prospect managed to score five goals from centre-back for Volendam, which is two more than any Hoops player in that position produced in the Premiership.

Therefore, Rodgers could land his next Simunovic by securing a deal to sign the 6 foot 5 battler as he would have another reliable central defender who could be a mainstay in his backline over the years to come.