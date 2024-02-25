Celtic appeared to be on course for more dropped points as they were 1-0 down at half-time against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' side found themselves behind and the manager decided to be brave and bring deadline day signing Adam Idah off the bench in place of Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Ireland international turned out to be the hero for the Hoops as he scored the equaliser within six minutes and then made it 2-1 in stoppage time, shortly before Luis Palma made sure of the three points with a third goal.

He was not the only star of the show off the bench for the Scottish giants, though, as fellow substitute Hyun-jun Yang made a huge impact for Rodgers in the second half.

Adam Idah's performance in numbers

The Norwich City loanee brilliantly got on the end of a cross from Greg Taylor to head the ball into the far corner to make it 1-1 in the 51st minute, shortly after coming into the game as a substitute.

Idah was then impressive with the little he did get of the ball over the subsequent 40 minutes or so as he completed one of his two attempted dribbles and eight of his ten passes.

The Irish marksman, who won four of his seven duels in total, also did brilliantly to win a free-kick on the edge of the box by holding onto and then rolling the centre-back, who had to drag him down on the turn.

His most important touch then came in the 94th minute as the centre-forward expertly diverted Alistair Johnston's cross into the bottom corner with his left foot to put Celtic in front for the first time.

Hyun-jun Yang's performance in numbers

Yang also came off the bench during the second half and made his mark on the match alongside Idah, with a fantastic cameo in place of Nicolas Kuhn.

Sky Sports co-commentator and former Hoops striker Chris Sutton was quick to highlight the huge "impact" the South Korean wizard made on multiple occasions during the live coverage of the game.

The 21-year-old ace gave the defenders something to think about with his dynamic movements and clever play to create openings for the Scottish side.

His clever move inside opened the space for him to clip the ball into Johnston's path in stoppage time, which allowed the full-back to cross for Idah for the winner.

Yang, who actually had fewer touches (32) than goalkeeper Joe Hart (34), then registered an assist of his own with a fantastic ball over to the back post for Palma to tap in to make it 3-1 and secure all three points in the 96th minute.

In total, the young gem played just 29 minutes but was heavily involved in the second and third goals for Celtic, and created two chances and one 'big chance', on the right wing.

He also worked hard for the team to make two tackles and one interception, which shows that Yang put the effort in to go and take control of the game rather than waiting for his teammates to get him involved.

Therefore, the impressive forward made a huge impact for Rodgers alongside Idah and deserves big praise for his outstanding cameo at Fir Park.