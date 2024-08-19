A Celtic player is now closing in on a move away from Parkhead in the summer transfer window, with a medical expected to take place imminently.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops have made a predictably impressive start to their 2024/25 season, winning their opening two Scottish Premiership matches, as well as getting past Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup this past weekend, prevailing 3-1 at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers won't want to rest on his laurels, however, instead looking to bring in more new signings who can not only bolster their title chances but also ensure they have the best chance possible of being more of a force in the Champions League in 2024/25.

Celtic have been linked with a move for Liverpool left-back Owen Beck, with the 21-year-old considered an alternative to Ajax defender Owen Wijndal. The former is a highly-rated prospect at Anfield but his chances of breaking into his current team will be hard, considering Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are ahead of him in the pecking order, as well as the versatile Joe Gomez.

Lausanne-Sport midfielder Alvyn Sanches is also being lined up as a potential addition for the Hoops between now and the end of the summer transfer window, coming in as a possible replacement for Matt O'Riley, who continues to be a wanted man this summer.

Celtic youngster close to summer departure

According to Football Insider, Celtic youngster Daniel Kelly is on the verge of joining Millwall, with a medical expected to take place in London on Monday after a fee was agreed between the clubs. There has been a twist in the saga, with the 18-year-old initially set to join the Championship club in January after signing a pre-contract agreement, but that has now changed, and he will depart sooner than first thought.

Seeing any young player leave Celtic is disappointing, considering the importance of having a nucleus of homegrown talent around, and the same applies to Kelly, who Callum McGregor has heaped praise on.

"It's brilliant. Over the time I have been here we keep trying to add the young players from getting them into the first team from the academy. This guy has been outstanding. He has personality, brilliant quality, great kid, wants to learn, work as hard as they can, all these attributes."

This does feel like a logical time for Kelly to move on, however, in order to be a regular elsewhere and continue his overall development as a footballer, especially as he has been playing in the Lowland League for Celtic's B team.

The teenage midfielder has been limited to only six appearances for the Hoops at senior level, scoring once in that time, and it is hard to see things changing for him this season.

The Championship will be a great test for the young Scot, in terms of its pace, power and competitive nature, and ultimately, it feels more beneficial for him to enjoy a new challenge than remain frozen out under Rodgers.