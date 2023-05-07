Celtic can wrap up a second successive Scottish Premiership title with victory over Hearts later today at Tynecastle, with the Old Firm outfit currently 13 points clear at the summit with just five games left of the season to play.

In truth, it has been a case of when and not if the Parkhead giants would wrap up their league crown in recent weeks, with the recent derby victory over Rangers having all-but confirmed their status as champions.

Having again got the better of the Ibrox outfit in the Scottish Cup semi-final last weekend, the Hoops are now well-placed to secure what would be a historic eighth domestic treble, with Inverness Caledonian Thistle standing in their way in the showpiece next month.

A major concern for the Hoops ahead of that final, however - as well as for todays' trip to Edinburgh - is the news that defensive colossus, Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to be out for the remainder of the season, with the United States international set to undergo surgery after playing through the pain barrier in recent times.

As journalist John McGinley stated following the recent win at Hampden Park, the 25-year-old is simply a "warrior" and a "winner", hence the frustration that Postecoglou and co will have to make do without a player who is arguably the "best defender in the league" - as per his manager.

While perhaps putting a brave face on things, the Celtic boss himself does not appear too concerned about the loss of the former Tottenham Hotspur man, having suggested earlier this week that his side will "be all alright", with it set to be an "opportunity" for Yuki Kobayashi to enjoy a consistent run in the side.

Will Kobayashi start against Hearts?

With German defender Moritz Jenz having cut short his loan deal in January, it is set to be a straight fight between Stephen Welsh and Kobayashi to nail down a starting berth alongside Carl Starfelt, albeit with it looking as if the 6 foot 1, Japanese international is the favourite for the role, having "done really well" when he has featured of late, as per Postecoglou.

Despite having been restricted to just four appearances for the Glasgow side since signing from Vissel Kobe in January, the £1.2m-rated ace has still made a strong impression in that time, having notably been lauded by writer Stuart Hodge for his "magnificent" passing in the recent win over Kilmarnock.

As his manager stated following that impressive performance, the 22-year-old has "hardly put a foot wrong" since he has been in Scotland, having also been hailed as a 'comfortable and elegant' defender by Celtic Way's, Tony Haggerty.

Pundit Frank McAvennie has even gone as far as to suggest that Kobayashi is a "better option" than Starfelt to play on the left side of the defence alongside Carter-Vickers, albeit with the absence of the latter man ensuring that a new partnership will have to be formed involving the winter arrival and the experienced Swede.

It will undoubtedly be a test for that duo over the coming weeks, although Postecoglou will need the centre-back pairing to step up against Steven Naismith's side this afternoon.