An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster their squad heading into the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Zan Vipotnik to Celtic?

According to Football Scotland, Ange Postecoglou is considering a swoop to sign Maribor centre-forward Zan Vipotnik ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the club are weighing up a possible bid to snap up the 21-year-old prospect, who is also being courted by Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

It is stated that his current club are looking for a fee in the region of £3.5m and the player's agent has confirmed that the Hoops are in the race for his signature.

Sasa Zupan told Football Scotland: "Yes, there is interest from Celtic for a summer transfer but there are a lot of clubs who want to sign Zan when the window opens."

Who is Zan Vipotnik?

He is a 21-year-old Slovenian international who currently plays for Maribor in his home country and the talented youngster could come in as a dream heir to Kyogo Furuhashi at Parkhead.

The number 77 has caught the eye with his performances this season as the young marksman has plundered an impressive 23 goals and one assist in 38 appearances in all competitions, including 20 strikes in 30 league outings.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig previously described the hotshot as a "poacher" and listed "finishing" and "movement" as some of the strengths of his game.

His statistics for Maribor this season suggest that those comments from Kulig were accurate as the dynamo has been a consistent, prolific, goalscorer at senior level in spite of his young age.

He is seven years younger than Kyogo and could arrive in Scotland as his understudy to start with before eventually taking over from the Japan international, as the gem has many years left ahead of him to grow and develop.

In the Scottish Premiership this season, the 28-year-old scored 27 goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances and was a reliable, prolific, scorer for Postecoglou throughout the campaign.

The PFA Scotland Men's Player of the Year is the go-to man for goals at Parkhead but has been linked with Crystal Palace and would reportedly be interested in playing in the Premier League, which puts his long-term future at the club in doubt.

This means that bringing in Vipotnik could be a shrewd piece of business by the head coach, as the up-and-coming marksman's form this season indicates that the ace has the potential to replicate Kyogo's success at Celtic if he is able to translate his performances over to Scotland.

Therefore, Postecoglou could land the dream heir to the phenomenal Japanese centre-forward by winning the race to land the £3.5m Slovenian talent.