Odin Thiago Holm became Celtic's first signing of the summer transfer window when he arrived from Valerenga on a permanent deal last week.

Brendan Rodgers still has over two months to make further additions to his side in the hope of continuing the Hoops' dominance of Scottish football while also making a better fist of the Champions League.

The Daily Record recently reported that the club are in the market to add a third striker to their squad to complement Kyogo Furuhashi and Hyeon-gyu Oh.

Celtic have only had two options in that position since Greek international Giorgos Giakoumakis completed a move to Major League Soccer side Atlanta United in February.

Who could replace Giorgos Giakoumakis at Celtic?

Rodgers could finally replace the 28-year-old marksman at Parkhead by pushing Mark Lawwell to complete a deal for Maribor centre-forward Zan Vipotnik, who has been mooted with a switch to Glasgow.

Football Scotland reported last month that the young striker, who could be available for a fee in the region of £3.5m, is a target for the Scottish giants this summer.

The 21-year-old finisher could be the dream replacement for Giakoumakis as he enjoyed a terrific 2022/23 campaign in front of goal for his club.

Vipotnik plundered 23 goals in 38 matches in all competitions, including 20 strikes in 30 league games. He also scored his first-ever international goal for Slovenia this year.

The Maribo phenomenon could end up being an upgrade on the Greek powerhouse as his return of a goal every 1.65 outings on average trumps the former Celtic star's 2.19 clashes per goal, with 26 in 57 appearances for Celtic.

If the Slovenia international can translate that form over to Scotland then the prolific "poacher" - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - would also offer more in front of goal than Oh, who scored seven in 21 games for the Hoops last term - a goal every three outings on average.

Kyogo's 54 goals in 83 matches (1.54 per strike) for the Scottish giants mean that he would remain the most lethal centre-forward at Rodgers' disposal right now heading into next season.

However, the Maribo sensation could come in to provide the Japan international with serious competition for his place and offer the manager another striker who is capable of making an impact in the final third on a regular basis, which is something Oh is yet to prove.

This means that Vipotnik could finally replace Giakoumakis as the second-string no.9 that can allow the head coach to rest Kyogo when needed, whilst also alleviating any concerns about his replacement if the ex-Vissel Kobe hotshot misses any time through injury or suspension.