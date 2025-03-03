A "fantastic" Celtic player is seen as a transfer target for one of the biggest clubs in Europe, according to a fresh transfer update that has emerged regarding their summer business.

Celtic pull 16 points clear at the top

It proved to be another good weekend for Brendan Rodgers' side in the Scottish Premiership title race, following an emphatic 5-2 victory away to St Mirren on Saturday.

Not only that, but Rangers also lost 2-1 at home to Motherwell, meaning Celtic have now opened up a 16-point lead at the top of the table. While the manager and his players won't allow themselves to get carried away, they must also feel like they have one hand on yet another league troophy.

In terms of Hoops transfer news, Rodgers has confirmed that he will discuss a potential permanent move for loanee Jeffrey Schlupp, saying: "I'll have a chat with Jeffrey towards the latter part of the season. It was the case of him coming in and settling and getting to understand how he plays. I think we can all see he has that Premier League physicality and quality."

Meanwhile, Borja Sainz is a player who has been linked with a move to Celtic at the end of the season, having scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for Norwich City in the Championship this season. The Spaniard would provide additional firepower for the Scottish champions, and at 24, there is also still so much more to come from him.

Worrying Celtic exit rumour emerges

Now, according to InterLive.it [via Sport Witness], Inter Milan are interested in signing Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston this summer. The 26-year-old is seen as a "surprise name" on the Serie A champions' list of transfer targets in that position, and there is belief that they could snap him up for around £8m.