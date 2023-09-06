Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to continue his trend of tying down his key players to new deals at Parkhead, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

Last week, the Hoops took a major step forward since Rodgers returned to the helm at Parkhead in the summer after four years away from life in Glasgow, as they defeated arch-rivals Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox courtesy of a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi.

Speaking to Celtic TV cited by BBC Sport, Rodgers took immense pride in Celtic's victory, stating: "So I'm so happy for the players. I think they have been on death watch by the media for the last week or so, coming into this game. But for me, as a coach, it was about staying calm, working the players and knowing that they're going to grow and develop and this is a big part of the development - to come and win away at Ibrox."

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that contact has been established between Celtic and Liverpool regarding Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Caomhin Kelleher, who has been earmarked as a potential replacement for veteran stopper Joe Hart.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed some promising news regarding one of Celtic's brightest young talents, stating on X: "EXCL: Celtic agree new deal terms with top talent Mitchel Frame, 2006 born fullback. Frame already had deal to summer 2025 but now agreed new contract to summer 2026. Several clubs in England were targeting Frame, set to put pen on paper soon with Celtic."

The Hoops are now in the midst of the international break and they will return to action on September 16th against Scottish Premiership newcomers Dundee before jetting off to Rotterdam to play Feyenoord the following week in their Champions League opener.

Is Matt O'Riley staying at Celtic?

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has issued an update regarding the state of play revolving around Denmark Under-21 international Matt O'Riley's future at Celtic, stating: "Celtic are expected to offer midfielder Matt O’Riley improved terms & an extension on his contract. The 22yo was the subject of a £10m bid from Leeds United. Celtic rejected it & now hope to tie him up on a new deal during this international break."

Sky Bet Championship outfit Southampton and Serie A side Bologna also showed interest in Matt O'Riley during the summer transfer window; however, it looks like he will be offered the chance to prolong his stay at Parkhead after becoming a key player north of the border, first under Ange Postecoglou and now with Rodgers at the helm.

In his time at Celtic, O'Riley has been a regular contributor on both goal and assist fronts, registering ten goals and 18 assists in 77 appearances for the Hoops across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Labelled a "wonderful footballer" by Rodgers, O'Riley turned in a fantastic performance in Celtic's Glasgow Derby victory over Rangers last weekend, earning an average match rating of 7.8/10 on Sofascore.

Keeping him at Celtic will be a top priority in the coming weeks for Celtic as they look to maximise his talent and prospective sell-on value down the line.