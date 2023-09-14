Celtic could be set to lose one of their rising stars, with a new report revealing that he’s already been watched by scouts from a huge club in Germany.

How have Celtic started the season?

In the Scottish Premiership, Brendan Rodgers’ side have made a fantastic start to the new campaign where they find themselves top of the table on ten points having won three and drawn one of their opening four games, as per Sky Sports, though a lot of the players have recently been away on international duty.

The Hoops had a total of 11 squad members representing their country over the past fortnight, including the likes of Callum McGregor, Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi, but there was another less well-known youngster from the academy who also received a call-up for his nation.

Parkhead’s attacking midfielder, Rocco Vata, who currently plies his trade for the B side, has been in action for the Republic of Ireland’s U21s, and with his contract set to expire in less than a year, he has emerged as a target for several teams outside of Glasgow.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph previously confirmed that Serie A side Torino were interested in the 18-year-old alongside other unnamed clubs across Europe, and with the teenager having changed agents to CAA Base Ltd, there’s a possibility he’s done this to try and force a move to a new club in 2024.

Is Rocco Vata leaving Celtic?

According to The Daily Record, Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig “ran the rule” over Vata during Ireland’s 3-0 victory over San Marino on Tuesday night.

Marco Rose’s side sent a scout to watch the talented prospect in action, but they weren’t alone with representatives from the Premier League’s Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion also in attendance.

Due to his contract situation, it’s stated that the youngster could leave for just £350k in training compensation next summer.

How good is Rocco Vata?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Vata is an “exciting” up-and-coming player and one who has an extremely bright future ahead of him, and he’s already shown the bags of potential that he has to offer for the second team at Celtic.

The Hamilton-born talent has posted a remarkable 18 contributions (17 goals and one assist) in 24 B side outings, and with his high standard of performances having impressed members of staff, he made four senior league appearances off the bench last season.

Sponsored by Adidas, he also has the ability to operate in five various positions over the pitch, including everywhere across the frontline alongside two roles in the midfield, so with the excellent versatility that he provides, it would be a real blow to lose him next year.

Whilst Rodgers won't want to sanction the sale of someone like Vata, he will understand that he will want to move onto new pastures in the not too distant future should he not receive the regular game time he's craving, so his fate is currently hanging in the balance.