Celtic could be set to lose one of their most important players next month, with a fresh report revealing that he’s been watched by scouts sent from a new admirer.

Celtic confirmed ins and outs

The Hoops sanctioned the sales of ten players during the previous transfer window, with seven of those leaving on a permanent basis, while the remaining three were sent out on loan for the rest of the season to increase their experience and game time.

Permanent Exits Loan Moves Jota (Al-Ittihad) Sead Haksabanovic (Stoke City) Carl Starfelt (Celta De Vigo) Liam Shaw (Wigan Athletic) Albian Ajeti (Gaziantep) Adam Montgomery (Fleetwood Town) Conor Hazard (Plymouth) Vasilis Barkas (FC Utrecht) Ismaila Soro (Beitar Jerusalem) Osaze Urhoghide (Amiens)

The Scottish Premiership side have Greg Taylor, David Turnbull, Joe Hart and Scott Bain who will have all reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the campaign, so there’s a chance that they could also soon be heading for the exit door (Celtic contracts).

Back in September, Matt O’Riley put pen to paper on fresh terms, meaning that he has committed himself to the club until at least May 31, 2027, but regardless of his situation, the central midfielder hasn’t stopped attracting interest thanks to his impressive performances since the start of the term.

The Denmark international has firmly established himself as Brendan Rodgers’ overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.85 (WhoScored - Celtic statistics), and the 23-year-old’s outstanding displays appear to have been assessed live in action by a club in the Premier League.

Newcastle are watching O'Riley

According to TEAMtalk, O’Riley is of interest to Newcastle, but they have been warned that it will cost a record fee in order for him to leave Celtic in January.

“Newcastle United have scouted the 23-year-old on multiple occasions, including whilst he was playing senior international football for his country, Denmark. Any deal will be a Scottish transfer record, with the Hoops demanding over £25m for the star.

"O’Riley is happy at Celtic but would find a move to England hard to turn down with the opportunity to play in the world’s best league and the obvious financial gain too much to reject.”

Celtic need to keep "magician" in O'Riley

In the Scottish Premiership this season, O’Riley has already clocked up 14 involvements, nine goals and five assists, from 16 appearances, showing just how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s able to pose a constant threat to the opposition's defence (Transfermarkt - O’Riley statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 2, the left-footed colossus has recorded 47 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates, representing what a standout performer he is in the attacking areas of the pitch in comparison to his peers (FBRef - Celtic statistics).

Celtic’s “midfield magician”, as hailed by a member of the media, has even helped to secure four pieces of silverware during his time at the club, so making the decision to retain his services beyond next month has to be a no-brainer no matter the price.