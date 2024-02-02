Highlights Celtic failed to sign a replacement for David Turnbull, but they may have the perfect successor in academy player Rocco Vata, who has shown impressive goalscoring ability.

Turnbull was a key goal threat for Celtic, scoring seven goals and creating five 'big chances' in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Vata has impressed at youth level and in first-team cameos, showing creativity with two 'big chances' created in just 44 minutes of action and scoring 12 goals in 15 matches for Celtic's B team.

Celtic ended the January transfer window with only two additions to their first-team squad as they brought in Adam Idah on loan from Norwich and Nicolas Kuhn on a permanent deal from Rapid Wien.

The Daily Record reported on deadline day that the Hoops were targeting a new central midfielder to replace David Turnbull, due to his last-ditch £2m move to Cardiff, and a left-back to compete with Greg Taylor and Alexandro Bernabei.



However, the Scottish giants failed to land a signing in either of those positions as the loan swoop for Idah was their only piece of inward business on Thursday.

Whilst supporters may be disappointed that the club did not sign a replacement for Turnbull, who had played a respectable role this season, Brendan Rodgers may already have the dream heir to the Scotland international is academy whiz Rocco Vata.



David Turnbull's goal record this season

The £2m-rated wizard produced seven goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Bhoys during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

He racked up 31 goals and 23 assists in 134 matches for the club during his time at Parkhead, after a move from Motherwell in the summer of 2020, and proved himself to be a goal threat from midfield.

Turnbull scored seven goals and created five 'big chances' in 16 Scottish Premiership outings this season, despite being named as a starter in just nine of those matches.



Only Kyogo Furuhashi (eight) and Matt O'Riley (ten) have scored more league goals for Celtic than the 26-year-old magician so far this term.

This shows that the attacking midfielder provided a big goal threat for Rodgers during the first half of the season, which is why a replacement is needed.



Why Rocco Vata could be Turnbull's replacement

Rodgers may already have the perfect player to fill Turnbull's boots in the form of Vata, who has caught the eye with his stunning record at youth level and promising first-team cameos.

The 18-year-old dynamo recently scored his first senior goal for the club with a strike off the bench against Buckie Thistle in the SFA Cup in January.



22/23 Premiership Rocco Vata (via Sofascore) Appearances Four Minutes played 44 Key passes Three Big chances created Two Pass accuracy 89%

As you can see in the table above, Ange Postecoglou provided him with four chances to impress in the Premiership last season and Vata showcased his creativity with an eye-catching two 'big chances' created in just 44 minutes of action.

The Ireland U21 international, who scored two goals on his debut at that level, has also been a lethal scorer for Celtic's B team this term with a staggering return of 12 goals in 15 Lowland League matches.

Vata, whose future was described as "exciting" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has racked up 23 goals in 34 matches for Celtic B in total throughout his academy career so far, which speaks to his impressive ability in front of goal and suggests that the young gem could replicate the goalscoring impact the now-Cardiff star made for Rodgers.

The 5 foot 9 ace is a versatile player, who can play out wide, as a number ten, or as a centre-forward, and could step up to the first-team to take Turnbull's minutes as an attacking midfielder and be the dream replacement for the Scotland international, who was not replaced during the transfer window.

