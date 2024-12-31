Celtic have been handed a blow in their efforts to complete the signing of an "incredible" player in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops' pursuit of Kieran Tierney is one of the top transfer stories in Scotland at the moment, as they attempt to seal a reunion with the 27-year-old. The Scottish Premiership champions are now reportedly looking to strike a pre-contract agreement in January, prior to bringing him in on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Away from the Tierney situation, Celtic are also believed to be battling as many as 12 clubs for the signing of Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. The Englishman is out of contract at Turf Moor and Brendan Rodgers seemingly considers him a strong option to bring in.

Manchester City ace James McAtee is another rumoured target for the Hoops, as they look to join a club that can offer him more regular football. That said, he produced a positive cameo off the bench against Leicester City on Sunday and Pep Guardiola may consider using him more often.

It looks as though midfield is an area of the pitch that Celtic are targeting in the January window, with Chelsea duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka both linked with switches to Parkhead, following frustrating seasons that have lacked minutes.

Celtic handed blow in pursuit of "incredible" ace

A new report from Football Insider claims that Celtic are struggling to sign City youngster McAtee in January, finding it "tough to compete" with Premier League clubs. The likes of West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all mentioned as suitors for the 22-year-old, and the English teams "would likely price Celtic out of a move as they are able to pay far more in wages and transfer fee".

Not signing McAtee would act as a setback for Rodgers, with the Englishman an extremely talented player who could offer so much quality in attacking areas. Not dissimilar to former Celtic hero Matt O'Riley in style, in terms of his ability to create wizardry with his left foot in central and wide areas, he has been hailed by Guardiola in recent days, who lauded him and other City youth team players in recent years/

"In a generation we have at City that have been unbelievable, when you see Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Macca, Liam Delap, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, they’re incredible players come from there and he was part of that generation, he captained them."

It is understandable why Premier League clubs have an advantage over Celtic when it comes to signing McAtee, given the wages they can offer and the lure of the division, but hopefully, Champions League football could act as a key reason for him to head to Scotland.

He may feel that he has a part to play for City for the remainder of the season, however, which really would put paid to a move to Parkhead, whether that be a loan transfer or a permanent switch.