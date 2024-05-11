Celtic all but sealed their third successive Scottish Premiership title with a narrow 2-1 win over their local rivals at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops scored two goals in quick succession during the first half as Matt O'Riley gave the hosts the lead before an own goal from John Lundstram made it two just three minutes later.

Cyriel Dessers pulled one back for Rangers with a close range header but Lundstram was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Alistair Johnston, and the away team spent the second half failing to get back into the match.

O'Riley was one of the standouts on the park for the Scottish giants with his midfield wizardry but he was not the only star of the show for Celtic, as Daizen Maeda was as good as the Denmark international.

Matt O'Riley's Old Firm magic

The left-footed maestro caught the eye once again for Celtic as he registered his 15th Scottish Premiership goal of the campaign, in 35 appearances.

O'Riley, who has also chipped in with 12 assists in the league, opened the scoring at Parkhead with a thumping finish into the bottom right corner after Callum McGregor played the ball to him just inside the box.

Matt O'Riley Vs Rangers (11/05/24) Touches 64 Shots 5 Goals 1 Key passes 3 Duels won 7/12 Pass accuracy 90% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Danish gem was also reliable in possession, provided a big threat in the final third as a shot-taker and creator, and competed well in his duels.

However, O'Riley did let himself down with a weak penalty that gave Jack Butland the chance to make a save, which provided the away side with a chance to get back into the match in the second half, albeit they did not take it.

Daizen Maeda's big contributions

Maeda was unplayable alongside his Danish teammate in the Old Firm clash as his work in and out of possession was crucial to Celtic's success on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers once claimed that the Japan international has the work rate of "two players" and that was on full display against the Light Blues at Paradise.

Kenny Miller described him as a "pressing machine" on commentary for Sky Sports, which fellow commentator Chris Sutton agreed with, as the winger constantly closed down opposition players to stop Rangers attacks in their tracks.

James Tavernier ended the match with a 57% pass accuracy and one key pass, compared to his usual 78% pass accuracy and 3.2 key passes per game, which illustrates how effective Maeda's closing down was.

Whenever the English full-back attempted to bomb down the flank or put a ball into the box, the Hoops winger was there in the right place to close him down and force him to produce a turnover or go backwards.

The right-footed forward, who started on the left flank, also made a telling contribution in attack as his burst down the left wing produced the cross from which Lundstram prodded the ball into his own net.

Maeda does not officially get the assist for the goal but it was his teasing delivery into the box that forced the midfielder to find the back of his own net.

Overall, the talented ace, who had 34 touches of the ball and completed 100% (2/2) of his dribbles, was unplayable with his fantastic pressing and wing play, and that is why him and O'Riley were two of the standouts for the Scottish giants.