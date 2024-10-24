There's no time to be getting carried away just yet, but those of a Celtic persuasion will no doubt be dreaming of securing a place in the Champions League knockout stage, following a largely positive start to their continental campaign this time around.

Life in Europe hasn't always been particularly pleasant for the Old Firm giants in recent times, yet with four points racked up from their opening three league games, the signs are looking promising for the Hoops thus far.

Despite the scarring setback of the thumping defeat in Dortmund, Brendan Rodgers' side - to their credit - rose to the occasion on their latest away trip to Atalanta, producing a stunning defensive display to keep the Europa League holders at bay.

For the first time since 2017, the Premiership outfit recorded a clean sheet in Europe's premier competition, with the back line holding firm despite enduring a barrage from the Bergamo-based side - with one-time Chelsea man Mario Pasalic notably squandering five 'big chances'.

To have produced that shut-out without the presence of Cameron Carter-Vickers in the starting lineup will certainly be encouraging for Rodgers and co, as too will the performance of his compatriot, Auston Trusty.

Auston Trusty's game in numbers vs Atalanta

In the absence of Carter-Vickers, Celtic's £6m summer signing has been forced to slot in to an unorthodox right centre-back berth, with fellow left-footer Liam Scales operating on the opposite side.

That combination hasn't been particularly fruitful in recent times, not least as the Parkhead side shipped seven in Germany earlier this month, while Trusty was also 'not hugely convincing' as Aberdeen fought back at the weekend, in the words of the Scotsman's Mark Atkinson.

Questions were likely beginning to be asked regarding the merits of the club's hefty investment, yet the former Sheffield United man has certainly moved to ease any concerns following last night's titanic display.

Trusty's game in numbers vs Atalanta 90 minutes 14 clearances 1 blocked shot 2 tackles 2/4 ground duels 1/6 aerial duels 3x possession lost 57 touches 92% pass accuracy Stats via Sofascore

The 26-year-old notably made 14 clearances as the visitors battled hard for the point, while he also showcased his ability on the ball after enjoying a 92% pass accuracy rate, having lost the ball on just three occasions.

Described as a 'monster at the back' by Atkinson - who awarded him a 10/10 match rating for his efforts - the one-time Arsenal man will hope to now build on this eye-catching performance which has helped to ignite his Celtic career.

The hope will also be that Trusty can help provide some solidity to a position that has endured real turbulence in recent years amid numerous incomings and outgoings, with one fellow centre-back currently shining elsewhere following a brief stint in Glasgow.

The former Celtic man who's worth more than Trusty

There has been something of a revolving door with regard to centre-backs at Celtic Park in recent years, with the likes of Nat Phillips, Gustav Lagerbielke and Yuki Kobayashi among those who have all come and gone.

One man who also arrived and departed under Ange Postecoglou's watch was one-time Fulham youth asset, Moritz Jenz, with the towering defender arriving on loan from Lorient in the summer of 2022.

With Postecoglou seeking cover for both Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt, the German giant was brought in on a temporary basis to bolster the ranks, going on to make 19 appearances in all competitions over the next six months, while scoring twice.

Likened to former Hoops star Christopher Jullien by pundit Michael Stewart, the "no-nonsense" loanee - as described by Frank McAvennie - later admitted it was a "dream" to play for the club, albeit with that adventure ultimately proving short-lived.

Having struggled to truly oust the first-choice pairing of Carter-Vickers and Starfelt - and with Kobayashi arriving in January - Jenz was ultimately allowed to depart at the start of 2023, moving on loan to Schalke for the remainder of the campaign.

That was followed by a permanent move to Wolfsburg later that year, while the 25-year-old now finds himself on loan at fellow Bundesliga side Mainz, having started the last five league games for the club.

The Berlin native has seemingly thrived since moving on from Celtic Park almost two years ago, with that rise reflected by his current market value, which stands at €7.5m (£6.3m) - ahead of the aforementioned Trusty, who's valued at €7m (£5.8m), according to Transfermarkt.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

While Rodgers is likely to be content with the current options at his disposal - particularly after last night's showing - it is interesting to ponder what might have been had Jenz ultimately stayed longer in Scotland.

With the man himself having hinted that he would one day be open to a return to the club, perhaps that initial brief chapter can be resumed in the near future.