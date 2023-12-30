Celtic have been dealt a blow after learning that one of their first-team stars has been ruled out of today’s game vs Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic injury news

The Hoops have had Liel Abada and Reo Hatate out on the sidelines for a while with their respective injury problems, but supporters have been handed some hugely positive news on their recoveries which will no doubt be music to their ears.

During Friday’s pre-match press conference, Brendan Rodgers told the media that they have both returned to training and could feature in this afternoon’s Old Firm derby should they pass a late fitness test following further assessment.

During the 3-0 victory over Dundee on Boxing Day, Cameron Carter-Vickers sustained a hamstring injury and was forced off the pitch after 55 minutes when he was replaced by Stephen Welsh, which will have caused plenty of concern.

The USA centre-back has been a regular feature of the squad this season having started 13 out of the 20 games in the league (WhoScored - Carter-Vickers statistics), though following a fresh update, he’ll have to wait a while to make his next appearance.

Carter-Vickers set for spell on sidelines

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated fixture vs Rangers, Rodgers confirmed that Carter-Vickers won’t be available for selection today and is expected to make his return to the field following the winter break.

As quoted by The Glasgow Times, he said: "I always think it is an opportunity for someone else, we had it in the last game when Gustaf [Lagerbielke] and Liam Scales came into the team, and for Liam, it was the making of him.

"It's always a sadness whenever you lose a top player, but like I say, hopefully it's not too long a time, he'll be back after this break and then hopefully he'll stay clear of injury for the second part of the season."

Celtic suffer setback over Carter-Vickers

Standing at 6 foot 1, Carter-Vickers provides a physical presence at the heart of the backline, which he’s proven this season by averaging four aerial wins and three clearances per match in the Scottish Premiership this term.

The Parkhead outfit’s 25-year-old is also extremely calm and composed on the ball as shown in recording a 92.1% pass success rate since the start of the campaign, which is a useful quality to have when dictating the game and playing out from the defence.

The Southend-on-Sea-born talent even has the versatility to operate at left-back and right-back outside of his natural position, but this injury cover, should it be needed, is another attribute that the manager will have to cope without for a short amount of time (Transfermarkt - Carter-Vickers statistics).

Considering journalist Josh Bunting has claimed that former Tottenham Hotspur defender Carter-Vickers is “well-drilled” when defending in his box, Rodgers will know that not having the colossus at his disposal is a blow ahead of the Old Firm clash, so everyone associated with the club will be hoping that he can stage his comeback as soon as possible.