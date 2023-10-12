Arsenal's youth production over the last few decades has been arguably some of the most proficient in England, having seemingly ramped up their levels across recent years to increase the quality and quantity of academy emergence.

Bukayo Saka stands as glittering proof of their hard work, but there are many more stars waiting in the shadows to earn a similar chance, and develop into the club's next big thing.

Per Mertesacker, who formerly starred for the Gunners but now oversees the academy, has waxed lyrical about the work they do: "Here at London Colney, U18s, U21s, first team, women's, men's, is more directed into performance, the success, the winning. Hale End is the development environment that we feel is needed more centrally to recruit the right players and people for us to mould them until they arrive onto the full-time programme scholarship and make their transition here."

As such, the likes of Charles Sagoe Jr, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Reuell Walters and more are all seemingly ready for that first-team chance, through the development afforded to them.

They will see Saka as the man to emulate, alongside the star-studded list of previous academy graduates. The likes of Jack Wilshere, Ashley Cole and Paul Merson have all earned varied success at the top level, but few have matched what Cesc Fabregas managed.

How good was Cesc Fabregas?

Although technically a product of Barcelona's infamous La Masia academy, it was not a signing expected to instantly impact the starting XI for Arsene Wenger, given the young Spaniard was just 16.

He was regarded as one for the future, but often if a player is good enough, age marks no barrier.

The midfield maestro proved to be one such example, who slowly worked his way into that senior side with technical brilliance and a tireless work rate that allowed him to stand out in English football.

A string of first-team appearances gave way to his true standout year, as during the 2007/08 season he would score seven and assist 20 in the Premier League alone, finishing the term on 35 goal contributions across all competitions.

Such form would earn praise, with Wenger noting: "Cesc is very like Paul Scholes of Manchester United. He uses his brain and is intelligent in the game. "He has exceptional passing ability and he knows how to time his runs to get into the box, and he's only 20!"

Then, as the Euro 2008 final approached, Spain coach Luis Aragones praised him: "A player like Cesc, who is 21, has acquired the experience of someone who is 28 or 29." So, to showcase such maturity despite being so young arguably made him even greater when he would eventually reach that age, given he would finish his career having won two European Championships, one World Cup, two Premier League titles and a host of domestic honours in Spain and England.

Adapting throughout a sparkling career, the 110-cap magician went from box-to-box dynamo to midfield metronome, starring throughout.

Cesc Fabregas' PL seasons at AFC Games Goals Assists 2010/11 25 3 13 2009/10 27 15 15 2008/09 22 3 10 2007/08 32 7 20 2006/07 38 2 11 2005/06 35 3 5 2004/05 33 2 2

Whilst there are many top midfielders within the Gunners' academy at the moment, the recent performances of Jack Henry-Francis will certainly have caught the eye as someone capable of emulating the Spanish superstar.

Who is Jack Henry-Francis?

Described by Arsenal's official website as 'a box-to-box, energetic midfielder', already the comparisons between the teenage magician and Fabregas begin to form.

Having joined the club aged 12, it has been a steady journey up through the youth ranks for the 19-year-old, who made himself a mainstay for the U21s last season despite his youth.

Such fine form at a level way above his age group even earned him opportunities to train with the first team, as if to emphasise just how close he is to breaking into Mikel Arteta's side.

Recording just two goal contributions across 14 Premier League 2 appearances last campaign was an admirable if slightly disappointing return, but one he is poised to demolish given the blistering start to the new term. He already has one goal after three games at the same level, and shone on Tuesday night in their EFL Trophy demolition of Exeter City.

This year could be the one that truly puts Henry-Francis on the map, although former U21s head coach Kevin Betsy had already sought to do so with his comments back in 2022: "His 360(-degree) awareness is very good. He receives the ball in different positions, is really reliable on the football and he goes unnoticed out of possession.

"Defensively, he picks up good positions and you can see he’s got very good passing range over 10-15 yards but also over 40-50 yards. He’s a very good player, we love working with him".

How did Jack Henry-Francis play vs Exeter City?

Starting in central midfield against a senior outfit, it was a truly comprehensive performance from the visiting youngsters, who brushed aside the Grecians in a 5-0 rout.

Whilst the likes of Sebastien Ferdinand and Sagoe Jr understandably stood out for their fine goalscoring performances, Henry-Francis not only got in on the action, but he did so whilst also dominating every other aspect of the clash too.

He was defensively solid but a creative threat throughout, hugely reminiscent of a young Fabregas who too boasted such a work rate.

As such, the U19s Republic of Ireland international would both score and assist, emphasising his influence with an impressive 74 touches and 84% pass accuracy.

However, perhaps more importantly, his underlying numbers paint the picture of a truly outstanding footballer capable of doing it all. On top of such starring earlier figures, he would also record three key passes whilst making four tackles, winning seven of the 13 duels he competed in too, via Sofascore.

His ability to stand out against seasoned professionals suggests his development at youth level is nearly complete, with the next natural step being into Arteta's first team or out on loan. Whichever is chosen, should he continue his frighteningly sharp upward trajectory, the sky is the limit for the teenage maestro already dominating games.

Should he earn half as much success as Fabregas did across his fine career, this will be another success attributed to Hale End, which continues to prove its worth.