Stockport County manager Dave Challinor has admitted he may lose his star player and top goalscorer next month, with Leeds United among the teams interested in a deal. The Whites missed the opportunity to keep up with Sheffield United at the top of the table over the weekend, as they drew 1-1 with Preston.

Leeds United keen on signing Louie Barry

It has been a good season for Daniel Farke’s men so far, but the January transfer window is an opportunity for clubs like Leeds to strengthen their side for the second half of the campaign. It could be a busy month for the Yorkshire side, and one player they have their eye on is Louie Barry of Aston Villa.

The forward, who can play anywhere across the frontline, has emerged on the radar of the Whites, as he’s impressed on loan at Stockport. Barry has been on the books at Villa Park since 2020 but has only played once for the club in a competitive game, as he’s spent most of his time on loan across England.

Barry is currently the top goalscorer in League One, and with Villa looking likely to recall him in January and then send him to a higher level club, Leeds have joined the many other Championship teams in being keen on securing his signing for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

But the Whites could have a battle on their hands, as it’s been claimed that Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign Barry ahead of other interested teams such as Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Challinor admits Barry could move in January

Speaking to BBC Sport, relayed by Leeds United News, Stockport boss Challinor stated that the future of Louie Barry is “out of his control” as Leeds and others circle with interest, admitting it is definitely a possibility that Villa recall the youngster and send him elsewhere.

The 21-year-old is on loan at the League One side for a second season, after helping them seal promotion out of League Two last term. He's been exceptional this season, and that has alerted teams like Leeds to show an interest in taking him on loan in January.

And as far as Challinor is concerned, the future of Barry is out of his control: “When you take a player on loan, especially from a Premier League club, the reality is you know what you’re getting into.

Louie Barry's 24/25 League One stats Apps 20 Minutes per game 78 Goals 14 Goals per game 0.7 Shots per game 3.1 Goal conversion 23% Assists 1 Touches 35.2 Big chances created 4 Key passes 1.1

“We obviously hope that he can stay and score another 15 goals and, quite selfishly, say that monetises his value more than going to a Championship club, but that’s a decision that’s out of our control.”