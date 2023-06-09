Manchester City go up against Inter in the Champions League final on Saturday. They head to Istanbul and the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which hosted one of the greatest finals in the competition's history in 2005, as Liverpool came back to beat Milan. But, where does that final rank on Football FanCast's list of the 10 best showdowns of years gone by?

10 Real Madrid v Liverpool - 2018

While maybe not the most spectacular of matches, this game did provide one of the most spectacular goals in a European Cup/Champions League final. It also included one of the most bizarre. Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gifted Karim Benzema the opener in Kyiv before Sadio Mane equalised for the Reds.

Then, Gareth Bale came off the bench to score an incredible overhead kick, before the Welshman finished the job with the help of another Karius mistake.

Memorable moment: Karius inexplicably throwing the ball straight into Benzema, who diverted it home.

9 Bayer Leverkusen v Real Madrid - 2002

Another sensational Champions League final goal; another sensational volley and another Madrid victory. This time it was Zinedine Zidane who scored one of the most iconic goals in the competition's illustrious history, sending a luscious, looping effort into the top-left corner from just inside Leverkusen's penalty area at Hampden Park. Zidane's goal on the stroke of half-time proved the winner, with Lucio having cancelled out Raul's early opener.

Memorable moment: It has to be Zidane's winning goal, an expertly taken left-footed volley.

8 Manchester United v Benfica - 1968

Ten years on from the tragedy of the Munich air disaster, Matt Busby led Manchester United to their maiden European crown, with the Red Devils becoming the first English side to lift the trophy. Even though they were shorn of the injured Denis Law, United thrashed Benfica 4-1 thanks to goals from George Best and Brian Kidd, as well as a double from Bobby Charlton.

Memorable moment: Three of United's goals came in a seven-minute spell in extra time.

7 Celtic v Inter - 1967

The famous Celtic side of 1967, dubbed 'The Lisbon Lions', triumphed over Inter to become the first British side to win the European Cup. Celtic went behind, but from then on, it was an onslaught of green and white, with goals from Tommy Gemmell and Stevie Chalmers getting the job done. All but two of Celtic's squad were born within a 10-mile radius of the club's ground – talk about local!

Memorable moment: To further distinguish Celtic, their team did not wear shirt numbers at the time of this final, with those numbers instead woven into the shorts.

6 Bayern Munich v Chelsea - 2012

Chelsea, despite beating Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in the semis, went into the 2011/12 final as huge underdogs. They had endured a difficult Premier League campaign and were under the charge of interim boss Roberto Di Matteo, and were heading to the home of Bayern Munich to face the Bundesliga giants. Yet Didier Drogba's late header forced extra-time after Thomas Muller's 83rd-minute opener, and it was the Ivory Coast striker who coolly slotted home the winning spot-kick in a 4-3 shootout win.

Memorable moment: Arjen Robben had the chance to put Bayern ahead in extra time, but failed to beat his former teammate Petr Cech from the penalty spot.

5 Manchester United v Chelsea - 2008

The Blues' triumph in 2012 came four years after penalty shootout heartbreak in Moscow, which came against Premier League rivals United. Cristiano Ronaldo put Alex Ferguson's team ahead with a fine header as he teased Chelsea's defence throughout from the wing. Frank Lampard restored parity and then hit the post in extra time, as did Drogba, who was later sent off. Edwin van der Sar proved United's hero in the shoot-out, saving Nicolas Anelka's penalty.

Memorable moment: John Terry missing his penalty for Chelsea which would have won the trophy, slipping in the run-up and sending his effort way over the crossbar.

4 Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - 2014

Madrid had to wait 12 long years to claim 'La Decima', their tenth European Cup/Champions League crown. They got the job done in style in 2014, though, beating city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1. Diego Godin put Atletico ahead but Diego Simeone's stubborn rearguard was not enough. Sergio Ramos sent the game to extra time with a last-minute equaliser, in which Ronaldo, Bale and Marcelo scored to complete the rout for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Memorable moment: Real's go-ahead goal saw Angel Di Maria carve open Atleti's defence with a wonderful run down the left. Though his shot was saved, Bale leapt high at the back post to nod home and put Madrid into a lead they did not relinquish.

3 Milan v Barcelona - 1994

Johan Cryuff's swashbuckling Barca side were expected to wipe the floor with a Milan team shorn of several key players, including Marco van Basten and Franco Baresi, due to injury. Those expectations could have not ended up being further from the truth, with the Rossoneri delivering one of the finest team performances in a single game in the history of the competition to win 4-0 and claim their fifth European crown.

Memorable moment: Having brilliantly set up Daniele Massaro's opener, Dejan Savicevic put Milan 3-0 up with an exquisite lob after an error from Miguel Angel Nadal - Rafael Nadal's uncle.

2 Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt - 1960

Los Blancos dominated the early years of the European Cup, but one particular victory has more than stood the test of time: their 7-3 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt. Two greats got all of Madrid's goals, with Ferenc Puskas scoring four and Alfredo di Stefano helping himself to a hat-trick.

Memorable moment: Over 127,000 packed into Hampden Park to watch this match on 18th May, 1960, making it the highest-attended final in European Cup/Champions League history.

1 Milan v Liverpool - 2005

Really, was there any other option but this one for the greatest final of them all? At 3-0 down to Carlo Ancelotti's Milan side in Istanbul on 25th May, 2005, Liverpool were staring down the barrel of a humiliating defeat. Yet, inspired by Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer, Xabi Alonso - and some brilliant goalkeeping from Jerzy Dudek - the Reds forged the comeback of all comebacks to draw 3-3 and then win 3-2 on penalties.

Memorable moment: Dudek's mind-boggling point-blank save from Andriy Shevchenko in extra-time.