The Champions League is the biggest competition in club football. It is a chance for the world's best to prove their calibre against the finest leagues and teams in Europe for the ultimate prize of 'Old Big Ears' come May or June every year.

As is the case with any competition, it is a marathon rather than a sprint, and Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most Champions League goals, with 141 in 183 appearances. However, with this year's group stage coming to a boil as teams battle for a place in the knockout rounds, the way a club starts can often foretell their chances of glory at the end.

The best Champions League games of all time (ranked)

With this in mind, Football FanCast takes a look at the top 11 goalscorers in the Champions League group stage, alongside looking at their best goal from the early rounds of fixtures.

Stats correct as of 6th November 2023.

11 Mohamed Salah - Basel, Roma, Liverpool

32 goals

Mo Salah is the youngest player on this list, and though he doesn't currently play in the Champions League, his potential to eclipse others higher in the ranking is there for all to see should he remain a Liverpool player and the Reds qualify for next season's competition.

The Egyptian King was pivotal to the Reds' sixth European triumph when his early penalty against Tottenham set Jurgen Klopp's men on the way to victory in Madrid. On top of this, he has become the club's top goalscorer in Europe, while across all UEFA club competitions, he holds the record for most goals scored for an English club, previously set by Thierry Henry 17 years ago.

Player Club Goals scored in Europe Mohamed Salah Liverpool 43 Thierry Henry Arsenal 42 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 40 Didier Drogba Chelsea 36 Harry Kane Tottenham 36

In the Champions League, Salah is level with Sergio Aguero on 32 goals in the group stage, with his contributions for Basel, Roma, and now Liverpool making him a legend of the competition.

Best goal: Scoring from a ridiculously tight angle against RB Salzburg, Salah confirmed Liverpool's qualification for the 2019/20 Champions League knockout rounds.

10 Sergio Aguero - Atletico Madrid, Man City

32 goals

With Manchester City only just winning their first title last season, their European pedigree is much fresher than other clubs that feature in this list.

But if there was any striker in their history who knew how to find the net, it was Sergio Aguero, who despite having never won the Champions League himself, was able to make an impact in the early stages of the competition, scoring 32 goals.

The Argentine had his career cut short by an ongoing heart problem. For this reason, he is known as one of the best strikers to have never won the Champions League.

The best players never to win the Ballon d'Or

Best goal: In typical Aguero fashion, a pirouette and finish to double his tally against CSKA Moscow in 2013 will remind City fans of his knack for creating space in a congested box to notch a trademark finish.

9 Alessandro Del Piero - Juventus

33 goals

Known as one of the great one-club legends, Alessandro Del Piero is another whose talent perhaps deserved more than the sole winners' medal he earned in 1996. He always favoured loyalty over glory with Juventus, but his 33 goals in the group stages of the Champions League prove his devotion was bettered by his goal-getting instinct.

In the competition's history, Del Piero is the highest-scoring Italian, with nine goals in the knockouts bringing his total to 42 on the continental stage.

Best goal: Although a trip to Old Trafford ended in a 3-2 defeat, the Italian striker's early goal after turning Henning Berg and Peter Schmeichel in 1997 was the fourth-fastest goal in competition history.

Fastest Champions League goals Date Player For Against Time 7th March 2007 Roy Makaay Bayern Munich Real Madrid 10.12s 1st November 2011 Jonas Valencia Bayer Leverkusen 10.96s 25th September 2002 Gilberto Silva Arsenal PSV 20.07s 1st October 1997 Alessandro Del Piero Juventus Manchester United 20.12s 28th September 2005 Clarence Seedorf AC Milan Schalke 21.06s

8 Zlatan Ibrahimović - Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, Man Utd

38 goals

Europe's finest journeyman, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is known on and off the pitch for his confidence and distinctive maverick personality.

In front of goal, he was a monster, and from 38 group stage goals for seven different clubs, there weren't too many that weren't absolutely 10/10 spectacular.

Whether it be with his head, left foot, right foot, or through a volley, rocket, or a swerving, curling strike, Zlatan could score any type of goal from any angle or range.

Best goal: To seal his hat-trick before netting a fourth, Ibrahimovic single-handedly destroyed Anderlecht in 2013. A half-volley piledriver from 30 yards left the net struggling to stay intact, and the chaotic French commentary proves just how good it was without seeing it first!

7 Thierry Henry - Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona

38 goals

Also on 38 goals, Thierry Henry had a long and successful time playing in the Champions League. Overall, before Kylian Mbappe tore up the record books, the Invincible was the youngest Frenchman to reach the 40-goal mark, while he remains the competition's all-time second-highest goalscorer from France with half a century - second only to the marvellous Karim Benzema.

Henry crowned his fruit-bearing European adventure in 2009 when he lifted the trophy with Barcelona after brushing Manchester United aside in the final.

Best goal: Henry was destined from the start to do well in the Champions League. In the 1997/98 season, he scored twice for Monaco on his debut in their 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. The second was vintage Titi.

6 Ruud Van Nistelrooy - PSV, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Hamburg

50 goals

50 goals in the Champions League group stage is quite the jump from 38, especially since there are only six of such games each year. But perhaps even more surprising is the fact Ruud Van Nistelrooy is the only Dutchman to make the list.

Despite 'Clockwork Orange' boasting a successful bloodline of special footballers, it is the striking endeavours of the Eindhoven product turned Man United and Real Madrid superstar that stands at the very top.

The Ruud Devil, however, is another who never lifted the famous trophy. But in 2001/02, 2002/03, and 2004/05, he finished as the competition's top goalscorer. Remarkably, he only ever scored six goals in the knockouts, but it does add up to an impressive overall tally of 56 Champions League goals.

Best goal: Goals don't come much better than the flying Dutchman's first. Just like Thierry Henry, he left an everlasting legacy on Europe from the start. Against Kaiserslautern in 1998, his control with chest and then both feet before tucking it beyond the goalkeeper is simply delicious. Oh, but try to ignore the weird TV coverage of it...

5 Raúl González - Real Madrid, Schalke

53 goals

The first of three Real Madrid Galácticos to make the list, Raúl is the highest-ranking Spanish player to feature and is one of his nation's most decorated footballers.

Raúl became the first player to score 50 Champions League goals when he scored in a 2-1 group stage win over Olympiacos in September 2005 and was also the first to make 100 appearances in the competition. He was also the first player to score in two Champions League finals since the competition's rebrand, notching in the finals of 2000 and 2002.

It is no surprise, then, to learn that the Spaniard is the fifth-highest goalscorer in the competition's history, while he is joint-fifth in terms of winning the famous trophy thanks to three triumphs with Real Madrid - the benchmark football club on the continent.

Best goal: Raúl had a penchant for a chipped goal. In Real Madrid's 2001/02 Group A fixture against Anderlecht, he pulled off one of his finest, with the goalkeeper barely being off his line when the ball looped over him from fairly close range.

4 Karim Benzema - Lyon, Real Madrid

56 goals

Somewhat overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, in his own right, is one of the greatest out-and-out strikers of all time.

He is France's top goalscorer in European competition with 90 goals in 140 games, and he is the first in this ranking to have won both the Champions League (five times!) and the Ballon d'Or (2022).

The last 10 winners of the Ballon d'Or

Although ranking fourth for all-time group stage goals, Benzema earns bronze (3rd) in knockout-stage goals on top of his already impressive all-time record.

Player Knockout-stage goals Cristiano Ronaldo 67 Lionel Messi 49 Karim Benzema 34 Robert Lewnadowski 30 Thomas Müller 26

Best goal: Whilst still at hometown club Lyon, Benzema showed his accuracy in front of goal with his second of the night against Rangers in the 2007/08 season. Smacked off the bottom-left corner, it wouldn't be a surprise if the striker had planned such pinpoint precision.

3 Robert Lewandowski - Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona

62 goals

Robert Lewandowski's entire career has enmeshed near-misses when it comes to silverware. He should have won the Ballon d'Or in 2020, robbed by a pandemic. At club level, he has never won the Champions League. Yet, his record proves he's one of the greatest number 9s ever.

Now, as he gazes to glory with Xavi's Barcelona, the Poland international will hope to add to his tally of 62 group stage goals to take one step closer to Wembley Stadium in 2024's final.

Across all stages of the Champions League, Lewandowski has 82 goals, making him the best striker not to have triumphed at the end of the tournament. The closest he has come is in the 2013 final when he was playing for Borussia Dortmund in their narrow loss to his future side, Bayern Munich.

Best goal: A brilliant bicycle kick against Dynamo Kyiv in the 2021/22 group stage. Surprisingly, the only bicycle kick to make the list!

2 Cristiano Ronaldo - Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus

73 goals

Mr Champions League, they call him. And since he's the competition's all-time top goalscorer, has the most knockout goals, and also scored the most goals in Champions League finals, you can understand why many wax lyrical about him.

Cristiano Ronaldo is highly regarded as the ultimate big-game player. When his team need him the most, he will step up and deliver. 141 goals in a competition he has won five times are just two stats that prove he is perhaps the best European player of all time and the Champions League's most celebrated hero.

Furthermore, he holds the record for the most goals in a single CL season, having scored 17 times in the 2013/14 campaign. His only downfall is that he misses out on most group stage goals, and there are no brownie points for those who can guess the only player with more than him.

Best goal: His volley following slick build-up play against Liverpool upon the Reds' return to the Champions League only tells half of the story. The Portuguese winger turned everything he touched into gold that night and left the whole Liverpool team begging for an apology when the full-time whistle sounded at Anfield in 2014.

1 Lionel Messi - Barcelona, PSG

80 goals

While his Champions League legacy isn't as honoured as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi has the title of 'The Greatest of All Time' to propel him above his Portuguese rival after an eighth Ballon d'Or was presented to him little under a year on from his World Cup zenith with Argentina.

As well as this, the Barcelona icon's group stage record is set to be unbeaten for a long, long time. His 80 goals for Barça and PSG is a testament to his regularly top-class performances to ensure the Catalonian giants made a brisk start to European campaigns.

Just as impressive is his overall record, though. He holds the record of scoring the most goals for a single club in Champions League history, with 120 of his 129 goals coming at Barcelona. Meanwhile, his exploits have handed him three Champions League winners' medals in the process.

Best goal: In the 2018/19 campaign, Messi scored a beautiful free kick against PSV. What makes it better than his 79 other net bulges is how long the ball seems to take to end up in the top-right corner. Yet, no matter how slow and glidingly it travels, the goalkeeper still has no time or chance of clawing it away.