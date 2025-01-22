The revamped format of the Champions League raised some eyebrows when it was announced, replacing the 32-team tournament that had been in place for over 20 years.

Change is inevitable in football, as in every sport, and the new system has worked quite well, producing some excellent matches, while giving those lower down the food chain a chance to secure a place in the last 16.

One of the most exciting matches of this season's group stage took place recently, which saw Barcelona secure a stunning comeback victory over Benfica, winning 5-4 against the Portuguese side having trailed by two goals on two occasions.

They trailed 3-1 and 4-2 before three goals in the final 12 minutes ensured they took all three points back to Spain.

Since the 1992/93 season - the inaugural campaign of the revamped Champions League - there have been several high-scoring matches in the competition, some featuring the most successful teams in Europe.

In light of the nine-goal thriller at the Estadio da Luz on matchday seven of the current season, we have taken a deeper look at the highest-scoring Champions League matches over the previous 33 years.

Featuring the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and erm, Aalborg, take a walk down memory lane to relive some wonderful games.

The 11 highest-scoring Champions League games Rank Result Season 1 Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw 2016/17 =2 Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb 2024/25 =2 Monaco 8-3 Deportivo 2003/04 4 Bayern Munich 8-2 Barcelona 2019/20 =5 Benfica 4-5 Barcelona 2024/25 =5 PSG 7-2 Maccabi Haifa 2022/23 =5 Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig 2021/22 =5 Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich 2019/20 =5 Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg 2008/09 =5 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen 2004/05 =5 PSG 7-2 Rosenborg 2000/01 Via UEFA.com

11 PSG 7-2 Rosenborg

Group stage, 2000/01

The 2000/01 season marked just the third time that PSG had qualified for the Champions League. They reached the semi-finals in 1994/95, while exiting the group stage in 1997/98.

This stunning 7-2 victory over Rosenborg was certainly impressive. In all, six different scorers gave the French side all three points, with Nicolas Anelka scoring twice in the demolition of the Norwegian champions.

They ended up finishing second behind Bayern Munich in the first group stage, before bowing out in the second group phase with just five points behind Deportivo, Galatasaray and Milan.

10 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen

Round of 16 second leg, 2004/05

Lyon’s dominance of French football since 2003 had yet to see them really offer much in European competition, but this 7-2 win over Werder Bremen - who won the Bundesliga in 2003/04 - offered hope that this could be their year.

With a team featuring Michael Essien, Sylvain Wiltord and Florent Malouda, the German side were certainly up against it. Indeed, six of Lyon's goals were scored between these three, with Wiltord scoring a stunning hat-trick.

Lyon had won the first leg 3-0, so this win sealed a dominant 10-2 aggregate victory as they reached the quarter-finals. Despite being slight favourites in the following round, they succumbed to PSV on penalties after the teams couldn’t be separated.

Related The top Champions League goalscorers of all time Who has been the best in front of goal in the famous club competition?

9 Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg

Group stage, 2008/09

Perhaps not the two strongest sides in the competition, but nevertheless, Villarreal and Danish side Aalborg played one of the most entertaining matches in the 2008/09 season.

The game was finely poised at 2-2 at the interval, but the La Liga side showed their class in the second period, netting four times to seal the win.

Aalborg didn’t do too badly in the end despite the defeat, finishing third in the group after beating Celtic, but Villarreal, who made the quarter-finals, were at a different level during the 6-3 win.

8 Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich

Group stage, 2019/20

This wasn’t the first time Bayern Munich had scored five or more goals against a team from north London, doing so against Arsenal at the last-16 stage during the 2016/17 season in back-to-back matches.

This defeat was certainly painful for Spurs. The club had reached their first final in the competition's history in the previous June and were eyeing a repeat. Bayern put a dent in those ambitions early on.

Despite Son Heung-min giving the home side an early lead, Bayern scored four without reply to practically secure the win. Harry Kane pulled one back in the second half, but another three goals for the Bundesliga side in the final seven minutes ensured a humiliating defeat for Mauricio Pochettino.

7 Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig

Group stage, 2021/22