Last night the Champions League well and truly delivered.

Manchester City battered Leipzig 7-0 with Erling Haaland scoring a remarkable five-goal haul at the Etihad.

That took him to 39 goals for the season in 36 matches with the Norwegian breaking a record in the process.

The attacker broke the Citizens' single-season scoring record, but there were headlines elsewhere.

In the other game on the night Inter Milan drew 0-0 with Porto. That doesn’t exactly sound like a thriller, right? Well, think again.

It was a game of high stakes with the Italian giants taking a slender 1-0 lead into the second leg.

However, the game was nearly forced into extra time in the dying embers when a chaotic last couple of minutes played out.

Deep into injury time, Porto had a shot cleared off the line before two opportunities fell the way of striker Mehdi Taremi in the same phase of play.

The Iranian first hit the post before seconds later from the follow up cross, he saw a header rattle the cross bar after beating the goalkeeper all ends up.

He slumped to the deck in disbelief at what had just played out, with misfortune striking the hosts in a quite frankly unbelievable way.

To confound the Portuguese outfit’s misery, they then had winger, Pepe, sent off for a second bookable offence after a rather nasty tackle.

It was a moment that drew plenty of reaction on social media, the best of which can be found below.