The Champions League anthem is arguably one of football's finest musical works. It is a theme befitting of the competition's stature, so much so that some players treat it as the de facto national anthem of the European game.

But what are the lyrics, and how did the song come into being? The tune recently underwent a remix (some may say a downgrade) ahead of this year's main competition, which is being marked by the biggest changes to the tournament in over two decades.

This retuned version will be heard on television broadcasts and accompanied by shots from the previous campaign, which ended with Real Madrid securing a record 15th European crown.

Luckily for all the purists out there, the tune has been largely unchanged and will be sure to continue inspiring players with its ethereal tone. There is also a separate version played in stadiums when the teams are lining up for the game, though it is unclear whether this will also be amended. Either way, there will still be plenty of goosebumps pre-kick-off.

What is the Champions League song and lyrics?

Created in 1992 prior to the competition's major revamp, the Champions League anthem has been one of the mainstays over the last 32 years. The song is comprised of three languages - English, French and German - giving the song an authentic European feel, while its orchestral features evoke a sense of grandeur.

Below are the lyrics for the more common version, which is used for broadcasts and when the teams are lining up.

Champions League anthem lyrics (English translations in brackets):

Ils sont les meilleurs (They are the best)

Sie sind die Besten (They are the best)

These are the champions

Die Meister (The master)

Die Besten (The best)

Les grandes équipes (The big teams)

The champions

There is also a full-length version of the Champions League theme, which also incorporates the three languages, but this rarely gets an outing on TV outside of the final. UEFA tends to push the boat out for the finale, with a live orchestra often used.

Full-length version (English translations in brackets):

Ce sont les meillures équipes (These are the best teams)

Sie sind die allerbesten Mannschaften (They are the very best teams)

The main event

Die Meister (The master)

Die Besten (The best)

Les grandes équipes (The big teams)

The champions

Une grande réunion (A big meeting)

Eine große sportliche Veranstaltung (A major sporting event)

The main event

Ils sont les meillures (They are the best)

Sie sind die Besten (They are the best)

These are the champions

Die Meister (The master)

Die Besten (The best)

Les grandes équipes (The big teams)

The champions

Die Meister (The master)

Die Besten (The best)

Les grandes équipes (The big teams)

The champions

How the Champions League song was made

The Champions League theme was composed by Tony Britten, who was tasked by UEFA to help revamp the European Cup with a new anthem. The British composer adapted elements of Handel's Zadok the Priest, which is most commonly known for being performed at British coronation services.

Over the years, it has become a cultural phenomenon, and amid all of football's changes throughout the last three decades or so, the anthem is the one thing that has endured.

It recently caused plenty to bemoan modern football when the song was given a small revamp of its own. There have been several subtle changes since its creation, and we all know too well how people react to change, so expect the furore to die down once the football returns.