The Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with some of the best players of all time starring in the competition, previously known as the European Cup. But who is the top goalscorer of all time in the famous club competition?

All information correct as of 25th April 2024.

Champions League top goalscorers of all time Rank Player Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 141 2 Lionel Messi 129 3 Robert Lewandowski 94 4 Karim Benzema 90 5 Raul 71 6 Ruud van Nistelrooy 60 7 Andriy Shevchenko 59 8 Thomas Muller 54 9 Thierry Henry 51 10 Filippo Inzaghi 50 =11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 49 =11 Alfredo Di Stefano 49 =13 Kylian Mbappe 48 =13 Mohamed Salah 48 =15 Eusebio 47 =15 Sergio Aguero 47 17 Didier Drogba 44 =18 Neymar 43 =18 Alessandro Del Piero 43 20 Erling Haaland 41

Here is a detailed look at the top 10 Champions League goalscorers:

10 Filippo Inzaghi

50 goals

Best known for his spells at AC Milan and Juventus, former Italian striker Filippo Inzaghi scored 50 goals in the Champions League.

He lifted the famous trophy on two occasions with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007, scoring 12 goals in Europe in 2003. Inzaghi eventually retired in 2021 and has managed a number of Italian sides.

9 Thierry Henry

51 goals

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry got his first taste of Champions League football with AS Monaco, helping the French side to the semi-finals in 1997/98.

The Frenchman would go on to turn out for Juventus and then Arsenal, where he suffered heartbreak in the 2006 final against Barcelona. However, Henry would finally get his hands on the trophy after joining Barcelona, defeating Manchester United in the 2009 final.

8 Thomas Muller

54 goals

A one-club forward with Bayern Munich, Thomas Muller is still turning out for the Bundesliga giants and currently has 54 goals in the Champions League.

The German made his Champions League debut back in 2009 and has won the competition on two occasions, in 2013 and 2020. He’ll be hoping to make it a hat-trick of European triumphs before he retires.

7 Andriy Shevchenko

59 goals

Best known for his time with Dynamo Kyiv and AC Milan, Andriy Shevchenko netted 59 times in the Champions League, including a famous hat-trick at the Nou Camp against Barcelona for Kyiv.

Shevchenko, who also turned out for Chelsea, won the tournament with Milan in 2003. The Ukrainian retired in 2012 and went on to manage his country between 2016 and 2021.

6 Ruud van Nistelrooy

60 goals

Powerful Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy turned out for two of Europe’s biggest clubs in Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Upon retiring in 2012, Van Nistelrooy scored 60 goals in the competition and was the top scorer in three separate editions of the tournament, though he never managed to win the Champions League.

5 Raul

71 goals

Real Madrid icon Raul held the record as the all-time top scorer in the Champions League for a number of years and averaged a goal every other game in his 142 appearances in Europe.

The Spaniard lifted the trophy on three occasions with Madrid and has been the manager of Real Madrid’s B side since 2019, so could potentially be a future first-team boss at the Bernabeu.

4 Karim Benzema

90 goals

Another Real Madrid legend who scored plenty of Champions League goals at the Bernabeu is Karim Benzema, who also netted a number of his 90 goals in Europe for Lyon.

Now playing in Saudi Arabia, Benzema netted in a record 18 consecutive Champions League seasons, winning the tournament five times, as well as the top scorer award in 2021/22.

3 Robert Lewandowski

94 goals

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski may well have his eyes on 100 Champions League goals before he retires, with the 35-year-old currently Barcelona’s No 9.

Previously of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, Lewandowski is Bayern’s top scorer in European football, scoring 15 times in 2019/20, when he lifted his only Champions League trophy.

2 Lionel Messi

129 goals

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi comes in as runner-up on the list, with 120 of his 129 Champions League goals coming for the Catalan giants.

Messi scored against 40 different teams in the competition, which is a record, but it was against Arsenal that he was most prolific, netting nine times against the Gunners.

The Argentine has also represented Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, winning the tournament with Barcelona on three separate occasions.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

141 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the charts with a whopping 141 goals in 182 appearances, representing the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus in the famous club competition.

He also holds the record for most appearances in the Champions League, lifting the trophy on five occasions, including four times in five years with Madrid.

Currently playing in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is unable to add to his incredible record.