Leicester City are also battling to sign Swansea City star striker as they reportedly close in on Harry Winks and Conor Coady, according to The Daily Mail.

The Foxes, buoyed by new manager Enzo Maresca, are said to be getting busy behind-the-scenes with Leicester fast approaching two major new signings.

Harry Winks, who has spent the last 21 years at Tottenham as both an academy and senior player, is thought to be nearing a £10 million move to the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison has already gone the other way in a seperate £40 million move, but Leicester won't be stopping there, as it is also believed Maresca is very close to the capture of Conor Coady on a permanent deal from Wolves.

The Englishman spent last season on loan at Everton but Leicester have agreed an initial £7.5 million deal for Coady, with a further £1m set to be paid as well if Maresca secures promotion.

Following these prospective captures, The Mail have an interesting line on Piroe, who is also at the centre of interest from Leicester after their drop to the Championship.

Indeed, according to the newspaper, Leicester are "also competing with Southampton" to sign Swansea's clinical striker who's netted an incredible 41 second tier goals since 2021/2022.

The 23-year-old's contract expires next year, and as he enters the final 12 months of his deal, Leicester have apparently registered an interest.

Not much else is said beyond that, but it appears the Midlands side want a prolific forward after Winks and Coady.

Who is Joel Piroe?

The Dutchman has been capped throughout junior international level, making appearances for the Netherlands Under-15s right the way through to Under-20s.

Piroe is yet to be selected for his country at senior level, but going by his goal record of the past few years, it could be a matter of time.

Beyond his 41 Championship goals in two seasons, Piroe averaged a very threatening 3.3 shots at goal per 90 last term, a far greater number than anybody under former Swans boss Russell Martin (WhoScored).

He also completed more successful take-ons per 90 than any other Swansea player last season, backing his obvious threat, with Martin previously heaping praise on Piroe.

Commenting after a nervy 3-2 win over Peterborough United last year, the ex-Swans gaffer hailed Piroe's "ruthless" mentality in front of goal and "composure".