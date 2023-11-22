Leeds United are in good shape to return to the top flight this season and could now be set to open their chequebook to acquire a new arrival in January, according to a report.

Daniel Farke has restored credibility at Elland Road after being appointed in the summer with a mission to try and win promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking. In total, 16 games have passed for Leeds United since returning to the second tier of English football, yielding 31 points, leaving the Whites in third position ahead of their trip to face Rotherham United on Friday evening at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Nevertheless, the collective focus at Elland Road will also soon shift toward potential incomings and outgoings in the January transfer window as Farke looks to shape his squad in an appropriate manner to try and see their efforts to get promoted over the line.

As per Voetbalkrant, Leeds United are said to be keen on Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei; however, they will need to fend off competition from Anderlecht, Rangers, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough to sign the 21-year-old. Recent reports have also surfaced claiming that Pascal Struijk could be set to leave Elland Road in January, with Belgian giants Club Brugge said to be interested in the Antwerp-born star.

Ronny Deila's men are believed to be eyeing "added value players" over the next few months and Struijk has emerged as a target who seemingly meets the criteria as an experienced "leader" in central defence; nevertheless, it would cost in the region of £13 million to prize him away from Yorkshire, according to the outlet.

Now, a fresh report has suggested that Farke could look to strengthen his forward line at Elland Road by adding a talented young forward to the ranks in January.

Leeds eye Cape Town Spurs prodigy Luke Baartman

According to The Scottish Sun, Leeds have been mentioned as contenders to sign Cape Town Spurs striker Luke Baartman, who is one of the most highly-rated prospects in South Africa.

Luke Baartman at Cape Town Spurs - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 4 Goals 1 Assists 0

Other unnamed sides from England are also keen on the 17-year-old, while Scottish champions Celtic have watched Baartman on several occasions and have identified him as a starlet with a high ceiling that could make an impact north of the border. Capped at Under-17 level by South Africa, Baartman is clearly someone who has a big future in the game despite only making his first-team bow in October, as cited by GOAL.

He is the second-youngest player to score in the South African top-flight this campaign as his stock continues to rise and could now be set for a dream move to the United Kingdom; however, it remains to be seen where he would have a better pathway toward gaining regular senior minutes between Leeds United and Celtic.

Nevertheless, the Elland Road faithful will surely be encouraged that their recruitment team and 49ers Enterprises are casting the net far and wide to uncover future talents from across the globe.