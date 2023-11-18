A BBC pundit has described a potential exit rumour surrounding one West Brom hero as "crazy", with his Hawthorns future up in the air at the moment.

West Brom's January transfer plans

The Baggies may have lost 2-1 away to Southampton in their last Championship game, but they still find themselves in a good position to finish in the playoff places this season. Granted, they have just slipped out of those positions and into seventh place currently, but they are only behind Sunderland on goal difference, and look primed to continue their good run for the rest of the campaign.

When the January transfer window opens in the New Year, there will be a chance for West Brom to bring in some new faces, with Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles seen as a transfer target. On the flip side, Baggies midfielder Tom Fellows has been linked with a move away from the club in January, with his contract at the Hawthorns expiring next summer.

Tom Fellows West Brom exit claim

Speaking to Football League World, BBC pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer described talk of Fellows potentially leaving West Brom as "crazy".

"Tom Fellows, West Brom's talented young forward, is attracting attention from elsewhere. West Brom are working hard to get Tom to commit to a new long-term contract and are hopeful of doing so.

"Tom's contract expires in the summer - I can't understand why West Brom have put themselves in such a difficult position before the January transfer window, it's just crazy. Before he commits to a new long-term contract, I'm sure Tom will want assurances about much-needed game-time.

"West Bromwich Albion need to do everything in their power to get him to sign a new contract - failing that they need to sell him in the January transfer window, which would be a huge blow for the club given he has come through the youth ranks and the academy and the money that's been invested in him.

"I really can't believe that clubs are still at this moment in time are not securing the services of talented young players on long contracts, and then putting themselves in the position that WBA have currently done."

Palmer is spot on in his assessment that West Brom have played the situation surrounding Fellows' future badly, with the 20-year-old now in a position where he could look for a new challenge and even leave for free at the end of the season, if he doesn't sign a new deal.

Tom Fellows' West Brom Under-18s record Total Appearances 35 Goals 12 Assists 9

The Englishman has been hailed as "very quick" by Baggies manager Carlos Corberan, and still has so much to give the team, even if Fellows' statistics so far this season show that he has only made seven appearances in all competitions, all of which have been from the substitutes' bench.

While the youngster leaving in January wouldn't necessarily be the end of the world in the short-term for West Brom, they should be looking to keep hold of their best emerging talent, so losing him would have to be considered a blow, especially if it was to a rival.