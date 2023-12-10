Highlights Wayne Rooney's tenure at Birmingham City has been disastrous, with the team's poor form putting his suitability for the job in question.

Birmingham are reportedly looking to sign Sevilla youngster Musa Drammeh in the January transfer window, which could provide a much-needed boost for Rooney's side.

Drammeh, who has impressed in the Sevilla Atletico team, will have a big decision to make as he weighs up his options ahead of his contract expiry.

To say that Wayne Rooney's spell at Birmingham City has been a disaster so far would be a great understatement. The former Derby County manager took over from John Eustace with the Blues on course to challenge for a Championship play-off place, only to endure a run of one win in nine games since arriving. Now, Birmingham sit as low as 17th and seven points adrift of the top six. It seems more and more like January can't come soon enough for Rooney.

With that in mind, reports suggest that Birmingham are eyeing a move to sign a La Liga gem who is edging closer and closer to a first-team debut in Spain's top flight.

Birmingham City transfer news

With the riches of Tom Brady available, Rooney has the chance to make his mark on his Birmingham side in the January transfer window. It's clearly needed given how poorly he's done without reinforcements so far.

As the Manchester United legend's dismal run continues, questions will be asked over his suitability for the job and whether the Blues will regret sacking Eustace when in such a comfortable position. Rooney, meanwhile, will hope that current form is merely a rough patch before he finds his feet. One move could particularly help prove that theory, too.

According to TEAMtalk, Birmingham City are eyeing a move to sign Sevilla youngster Musa Drammeh, who has just six months left on his current contract and will be available for a cut-price deal in January. Birmingham have reportedly already sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old striker for Sevilla Atletico - Sevilla's B team - alongside Sunderland, who are also eyeing up a potential move.

The deal would certainly hand Rooney a boost given his side's recent woes, though it remains to be seen whether he can tempt Drammeh into leaving Spain and picking Birmingham over Sunderland in January.

Drammeh is one for the future

At 22, Drammeh looks set to have the biggest decision of his career so far ahead of him when the January transfer window opens. The idea of working under a legendary striker in Rooney should appeal to any young forward, but the Sevilla man certainly has his options. Drammeh's stats, meanwhile, show that he is more than ready for first-team football. In 13 appearances for Sevilla Atletico this season, the forward has scored five and assisted a further two goals in an impressive campaign to date, which has reportedly left him closer than ever to Sevilla's first team.

Rooney recently spoke about potential January arrivals, saying via The Birmingham Mail: "We are not going to go crazy in January because we’ve got a huge summer coming up. But if we can make changes in January and bring players in then, of course, we will. We are looking at players that we need. It’s not bringing players in for the sake of it. If we can get players in that we are watching and we like - not just bringing players in for the sake of it - then we will. If we can’t get those players in, there’s no rush to get players in."