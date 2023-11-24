Leeds United appear to have received some interest in one of their first-team players at Elland Road ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Leeds United's festive period

Daniel Farke's side have made a positive start to life in the Championship and look set to be among the main contenders for promotion this season, having taken 31 points from their first 16 games, which has placed them third in the league standings and eight points behind Ipswich Town in second position.

Nevertheless, the German coach will be under no illusion that his side will find it tough to replicate the consistency they have shown in recent weeks, something that has yielded six wins from their last seven encounters in the English second-tier. Looking ahead to their next batch of tussles, Leeds United travel to face Rotherham United on Friday evening at the AESSEAL New York Stadium before a double bill of action against Swansea City and Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the week following.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before the trip to South Yorkshire on Friday, Farke has urged his players to show no complacency despite facing a lowly Rotherham United, saying:

"So it’s in many ways important to start on the front foot and a goal is also important but sometimes you can’t choose, also your opponent wants to start on the front foot."

"We have to make sure our awareness and sharpness is on the top level. When you face a side like Rotherham who are, especially in their home games, who I would say is playing brave and with intensity, they can go with a long ball and fight for the second balls."

On a different note, a new topic of conversation has come to light regarding one Leeds United man who could now be on his way out of Elland Road come the New Year, as per a report.

Real Betis want Junior Firpo

According to reports in Spain via Sport Witness, Real Betis have approached Leeds United about Junior Firpo, who could be involved against Rotherham United on Friday evening after making his first appearance of the season against Plymouth Argyle prior to the international break.

Real Betis have been in negotiations with the Whites regarding loanee Marc Roca; however, Firpo has come into the conversation as a potential option to replace Juan Miranda if he were to move on from the Sevillians in January.

Junior Firpo at Leeds United - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 52 Goals 2 Assists 4

Atletico Madrid defender Javi Galan has been identified as another target for the La Liga outfit; nevertheless, Firpo is being now being weighed up as a potential pursuit by Manuel Pellegrini.

Labelled "immense" by Youtuber Conor McGilligan earlier this year, Firpo, on £30,000-a-week, is believed to be open to a return to his former club, though he does have attributes that would be missed at Elland Road,

As per FBRef, the Dominican Republic cap has fared well in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues in the art of tackling over the past 365 days, making around 3.01 successful challenges per 90 minutes, putting him in the 93rd percentile for this metric.

Despite this, Leeds have fared well at the back with Firpo absent for much of the campaign, which could tempt them to look to recoup a decent fee for his services, making this one to watch.