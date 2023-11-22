Derby County are believed to be plotting a move to sign a "phenomenal" player for Paul Warne, according to a fresh transfer update.

Derby eyeing January signings

The Rams have made a promising start to the 2023/24 season, currently sitting seventh in the League One table ahead of the festive action in the coming weeks. Granted, Derby could be in a better position towards the automatic promotion positions where Portsmouth and Oxford United currently are, but they are nicely poised to finish in the playoff places, hopefully making their way back into the Championship next year.

The January transfer window will allow Warne the chance to add to his squad, should the money and right targets be available, and the Rams have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks. Young Irish midfielder Adam Murphy is one player who has been backed to move to Derby, being seen as a long-term acquisition, while AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi is also seen as an option for the Rams. It looks as though another player has now joined the list of potential additions at Pride Park in January, with a fellow League One ace tipped to head there.

Derby want to sign CJ Hamilton

According to Football Insider, Derby are one of the clubs interested in signing Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton, with the Rams "plotting a move" for him.

Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers are also seen as potential suitors for the 28-year-old wide man, who is out of contract at his current club at the end of this season. That means Blackpool could jump at the chance to earn a fee for him in January, rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

It is claimed that "Derby are keen to strengthen in the new year to boost their promotion bid", with numerous clubs "ready to test Blackpool's resolve". Derby may not find it easy to bring in Hamilton in January, considering there is interest from clubs higher up in the Football League currently, but he could be such a shrewd addition if they get a deal over the line.

This season, the Rams transfer target has four assists in League One so far this season, highlighting the creativity he can provide from out wide and at 28 years of age, he is someone with lots of experience, not to mention being a left-footed player who can play on either flank, which could appeal to Warne.

Hamilton has even earned huge praise from former Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft in the past during their time at the club together, saying of him:

"I can play him anywhere and he is phenomenal. He's had another match-winning day today. Winning goals are the ones you remember."

Derby may need an extra injection of attacking quality in their squad to further enhance their hopes of going up to the Championship this season, and in Hamilton, they could have a perfect option to bring in. An overall tally of 24 goals and 34 assists combined in the Championship, League One and League Two combined further outlines why he could be a smart signing.