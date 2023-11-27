Leeds United could now be set for an off-field boost that will enable them to upgrade some financially rewarding areas at Elland Road, according to Sky's football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Leeds were held to a draw against lowly Rotherham United in the Championship on Friday, which has left Daniel Farke's men third in the league standings with 32 points gained from 17 fixtures played. Producing a small silver lining, the Whites actually gained some ground on Ipswich Town, who lost out 2-0 to West Bromwich Albion the following day, leaving a seven-point buffer between the Tractor Boys and Leeds United heading into a midweek round of fixtures.

On Wednesday night, Farke will have to prepare his men for the challenge of facing Swansea City, who lie 17th in the Championship and have not won any of their last three matches. As cited by Leeds Live, Whites defender Liam Cooper hobbled off in the final minutes of their tie against Rotherham and will undergo further assessment to determine his availability ahead of Swansea City's visit.

Farke added on his knock: "Liam Cooper, there was a cramp he also felt a bit in his hamstring. We have to assess him but it could be there's a slight injury. I hope to have him available on Wednesday but we need to wait for further assessment."

Stuart Dallas, Djed Spence and Jamie Shackleton could also miss proceedings; however, Leeds United will have a strong squad to choose from as they look to get back to winning ways on home soil.

Leeds United's last five results - Sky Bet Championship Opponent & result Venue Rotherham United 1-1 Leeds United AESSEAL New York Stadium Leeds United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle Elland Road Leicester City 0-1 Leeds United King Power Stadium Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town Elland Road Stoke City 1-0 Leeds United bet365 Stadium

Away from the field, football finance expert Maguire has now revealed that the Yorkshire outfit could now be set to make some upgrades at the club.

Leeds owners now likely to invest in Elland Road

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire has claimed that Leeds and the 49ers could look to expand Elland Road to over 50,000 after a report from the outlet claimed that the Whites are set to open talks with US investors over another minority sale.

He now believes that 49ers Enterprises will look to put money gained from this into expanding Elland Road and improving certain aspects of the matchday experience, as he stated: "There should be no concerns over this. The 49ers Enterprise have had a strategy since acquiring control of the club."

"They are looking to diversify the ownership portfolio to either bring in more money to recover what they paid to Radrizzani or alternatively, to provide funding for infrastructure costs. Leeds have a huge fan base and they ideally need a 50,000-plus capacity stadium which is fit for the 21st century."

"While Elland Road is a fantastic stadium with a fantastic atmosphere, in terms of the prawn sandwich perspective, they need an upgrade to hospitality sectors. That’s where the money is in football these days."

Despite their relegation to the Championship, Leeds look to finally be heading in a stable direction both on and off the field and their loyal supporters will be excited to see what the future holds, especially if they can turn some of the upgrades Maguire mentions into funds for the manager in the transfer market.