Sheffield Wednesday are experiencing a tough time of things in the Championship, and now a concerning injury update has dropped, courtesy of journalist Joe Crann.

Sheff Wed's relegation struggles

The Owls have seen a little bit of positivity return to the club since Danny Rohl was appointed as manager, following a disappointing spell under Xisco Munoz. While results haven't necessarily changed too much, their new boss has instilled a different style of football and generally brought a freshness to proceedings.

That being said, Wednesday came crashing back down to reality on Saturday afternoon, as they suffered a demoralising 4-0 defeat against Millwall at Hillsborough.

For large chunks of the game, Rohl's side actually matched their opponents, but the visitors showed a ruthlessness in front of goal that was horribly missing at the other end of the pitch, eventually cruising to all three points.

Saturday's defeat means that the Owls remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after 16 matches, only winning once in that time, and there is now a nine-point gap between themselves and Huddersfield Town in 21st place.

As things stand, a swift return to League One looks like a real threat in the coming months, but the hope is that Rohl gradually masterminds an escape act, as he continues to adjust to life as a manager for the first team, having been assistant manager with the likes of Germany and Bayern Munich in the past.

Michael Smith injury blow for Sheff Wed

Writing on X on Saturday evening, Crann claimed that Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith suffered an injury setback before Saturday's clash with Millwall, explaining his absence from proceedings:

"Michael Smith picked up an injury ahead of the game, hence him not being part of #SWFC’s game against Millwall - while Lee Gregory just wasn’t selected."

There are so many issues on show with Wednesday at the moment, but a lack of firepower in the final third clearly stands out as one of ther biggest shortcomings, having scored just seven times in 16 league matches.

Smith is currently the Owls' top scorer this season with just three goals, and while the Englishman isn't necessarily perfect, especially at Championship level, losing him for an extended period would be a blow.

As Crann mentions, fellow striker Lee Gregory has simply been left out by Rohl, and is now a veteran who needs to be improved upon, while Josh Windass has found it difficult to make the step up from League One.

Sheff Wed's goalscorers this season Total Michael Smith 3 Anthony Musaba 2 Tyreeq Bakinson 1 Juan Delgado 1 Lee Gregory 1 Barry Bannan 1

The January transfer window will offer Wednesday the opportunity to bring in attacking reinforcements, but much may depend on whether there are even funds available for new signings, with the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri continuing to be unpopular with many Wednesday supporters.

Either way, huge improvements are needed as soon as possible, in order to close the gap on the teams above them, and Smith being available in the near future would certainly be a boost in that respect.