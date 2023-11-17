Southampton could look to complete the permanent signing of a "very good" attacking player with a wealth of Premier League experience, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones.

Southampton keen on January signings

Saints have gone into the latest international break with plenty of confidence with their 2-1 win at home to West Brom last weekend meaning they are currently fourth in the Championship table. Russell Martin continues to do an impressive job as manager, as he looks to guide them back into the Premier League at the first attempt, and new signings in the January transfer window could be needed to aid that quest.

Southampton have been linked with a number of players in recent times, with West Brom youngster Tom Fellows a transfer target for Saints, and talks with Marco Leonardo over a move to St Mary's also thought to have taken place.

It would, therefore, be a surprise if Saints hadn't made any new additions come the end of January, and a new update suggests that another intriguing piece of business could be on the cards.

Southampton could sign Ryan Fraser

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that Southampton could make a permanent move for Ryan Fraser, with the Scot joining Saints on loan during the summer transfer window.

"I think if Southampton get the chance to sign Ryan Fraser then it's something that they will be jumping at if he continues to be like this. Not just a player, but the character that he's shown and the personality. Southampton were crying out for identity this season and they want to see a team that is playing a certain way but also has characters within it that match who they are and what they've been in the past.

"Ryan Fraser obviously had to make a big decision in terms of moving down to the Championship and he didn't want to commit himself to being at that level, but I think he's seeing signs that Southampton won't be at that level very long and that they can get out of it.

"And I think, yeah, Southampton will definitely want to sign Ryan Fraser permanently. It's just a case of proving to him that this is the place for him to be."

Signing Fraser on a permanent basis could be a really shrewd decision by Southampton, with the Scot such an experienced player who has already made his presence felt this season.

Ryan Fraser's Premier League stats Total Appearances 173 Goals 18 Assists 35

29-year-old Fraser's stats of two goals in three Championship starts in 2023/24 - with another ten appearances from the substitutes' bench - show he is plenty capable of providing an impact in the final third, and he also has two assists for Scotland in their UEFA Nations League campaign.

On top of that, the Southampton loanee has lots of Premier League experience, with Fraser scoring 18 goals and registering 35 assists in the competition, showing that he could be a great squad member if Martin's side get back into the top flight next May.

As Jones mentions, the former Bournemouth winger's influence off the pitch could be just as huge as on it moving forward - Micah Richards once called him "very good" - given what he has achieved in his career and the impact he can have on younger teammates.