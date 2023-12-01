Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray finds himself under pressure to keep his job after two defeats on the bounce, and a key update has now emerged regarding his future at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray's Sunderland future in doubt

The 60-year-old took charge of the Black Cats last year, arriving in August 2022, and he shone in his first year in charge, guiding his team into the Championship playoffs after they had only been promoted from League One the previous season. They eventually lost to Luton Town, but it was still a great effort.

The 2023/24 campaign has been more hit-and-miss to date, however, and Sunderland's recent form has seen the pressure crank up on Mowbray, following a string of disappointing results that have seen them drop to 11th place in the table.

The Black Cats have lost their last two matches, away to Plymouth Argyle last weekend and at home to Huddersfield Town in midweek, losing serious ground in the race for promotion in games they would really have been looking at as very winnable.

While far from a disastrous run of form, there does seem to be a growing feeling that a change in the dugout could be coming, and Saturday's trip to Millwall in the Championship feels like a big afternoon for Mowbray, who will know that this poor recent run needs to come to an end sooner rather than later.

"Info I've been given is..."

Taking to X, journalist Michael Graham provided a key update on Mowbray's future as Sunderland manager, admitting that Kristjaan Speakman is already eyeing younger replacements for him.

"The info I’ve been given is that Speakman wants a young, trendy coach. Mowbray is a safe pair of hands and solid. Players love him. Amad will sign for him. There is plenty of upside. But from what I’ve heard, it won’t take much for club to decide on a change."

In fairness to Mowbray, he has done a good job as Sunderland boss overall, with last season's aforementioned sixth-place finish something that few saw coming, considering the Black Cats were new to the Championship.

There does seem to be a constant feeling that those high up at the club are never far away from wanting the Englishman out, however, instead bringing in a new manager with fresh ideas - one who can take the club forward for years to come.

For this reason, Mowbray does now feel on the verge of being relieved of his duties, and if a third successive league defeat comes his way at Millwall this weekend, it is easy to envisage a change being made in the dugout.

There doesn't appear to be any sign of the players not performing for him - when that happens, it is a big indication that a change is required - but it does feel like any excuse to sack him will not be missed.