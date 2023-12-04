Leeds United could be presented with a surprise chance to sign a talented player in 2024 as Daniel Farke continues to piece together his squad at Elland Road, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Leeds United form

Last weekend, goals from Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe ensured another crucial victory for Leeds in the Championship to strengthen their grip on third place as Farke's men continue their promotion charge.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the German coach expressed admiration for the way his players managed to secure three points, saying:

"It was a complicated game and for this league it was two really good sides, but I am really happy. I expected a tough game for us and couldn't be prouder of my boys. A third game in eight days against a very good side, Middlesbrough, I judge them as one of the main competitors for the top six positions."

"It was important to be brave, to press with intensity and perhaps even be a bit over emotional. It's always important you're fully committed off the ball. We created so many good situations and moments. The goals were a sign of our will and how desperately greedy we were."

Having claimed 38 points from their opening 19 fixtures, the Whites are in a promising position and look to have stabilised matters on the pitch following a turbulent summer transfer window. Taking to social media platform X, journalist Phil Hay has pointed out a statistic that is evidence of how much of a fortress Elland Road has become under Farke, as he stated the following.

Casting an eye toward the transfer front, journalist Jacobs has indicated that the Whites could now have a chance to sign a surprise player in 2024.

Ben Jacobs on Ben Brereton Diaz

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Leeds United could have an "opportunity" in 2024 to sign Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz, who has struggled to set La Liga alight since his move to Spain.

Ben Brereton Diaz at Villarreal - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 15 Goals 0 Assists 0

Recounting the Whites' previous interest in Chile international Brereton Diaz, Jacobs told the outlet: "One name to watch with Leeds, which I didn't think I would be talking about in 2024 but could still be possible, is Ben Brereton Diaz. He is a long-standing Leeds target but, obviously, moved to Villarreal at the beginning of this season from Blackburn.

"It's not entirely worked out at Villarreal so far, and he hasn't scored for them despite coming off the back of 16 goals in all competitions for Blackburn and over 20 in the previous season. It's been a difficult spell for him. Mid-season, by all accounts, he wants to stick it out. But, obviously, if we get to the end of the season and it's still not working, there might be an opportunity there."

Previously dubbed "amazing" by former boss Tony Mowbray, Brereton Diaz has still managed to provide a creative for the Yellow Submarine this term, successfully carrying out ten shot-creating actions in total (Brereton Diaz statistics - FBRef).

Related Leeds United keen on signing "very talented" ace wanted by multiple clubs Leeds United are in the market as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his side's promotion bid...

If his underwhelming start in Spain continues, Leeds could represent a compelling option for the 24-year-old to rediscover his form at Elland Road; however, interest in his services may well be vast.