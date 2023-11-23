Leeds United are showing some promising form in the Championship and now look ready to open their transfer chequebook in January after identifying a talented young target, according to a new report.

Leeds United cast eye to festive period...

Much goes on during the festive period in football, with a congested fixture period usually on the cards for those concerned, alongside the reality of the January transfer window drawing ever closer to opening for business. Leeds are no different in this sense and will have to factor both of these upcoming events into consideration in the next few weeks as Daniel Farke continues to do a sterling job at Elland Road.

So far, the Whites have given a good account of themselves all told, claiming 31 points from their opening 16 fixtures in the English second-tier ahead of their trip to face Rotherham United on Friday evening. Nevertheless, Farke doesn't believe that his side will feel added pressure to cut the gap on Ipswich Town to five points at the AESSEAL Stadium, as journalist Phil Hay described his response to the notion, stating on social media platform X:

"Farke doesn't think the chance to put pressure on Leicester/Ipswich with an early game is significant. Says that in his view, the last five or six games of the season are where you get scenarios where you have to hold your nerve. #lufc."

Casting an eye to the January transfer window, Leeds are keen on Cape Town Spurs striker Luke Baartman; however, they will face competition from other English clubs and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic to sign the 17-year-old. Now, a fresh report has emerged detailing that Farke has a promising young defender on his radar as the Yorkshire outfit start to make inroads concerning their New Year transfer plans.

Leeds United want Sam Curtis

According to 90min, Leeds, and by extension the 49ers Enterprises, appear to be in the market for a new full-back and have identified St Patrick's Athletic youngster Sam Curtis as a target.

Sam Curtis stats at St Patrick's Athletic in 2023 - (Transfermarkt) Appearances 39 Goals 3 Assists 3

Nevertheless, competition to sign the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is vast and Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Celtic are all keen to swoop for the right-back, who is expected to leave his homeland in the Irish off-season.

Tom Grivosti, who is a teammate of Curtis in Dublin, afforded the 17-year-old high praise earlier this year in an interview, as he stated when asked about his abilities:

"For a young kid I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s unbelievable. Even in his general play he is getting better all the time."

In years gone by, Leeds have had a number of Irish players who have gone on to feature for the club, including the likes of Gary Kelly, Robbie Keane, Ian Harte and Aidy White, among others. Now, the Whites could be set to once again tap into the Emerald Isle's talent pool in a move that could potentially secure a star of the future at Elland Road, with the club not afraid to hand youngsters first-team opportunities, as seen with Archie Gray this season.