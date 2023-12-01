Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has made his impact at Elland Road, and it didn’t take long for the boss to make his feelings clear on one deal, according to Phil Hay.

The Whites appear to be picking up some timely form ahead of the festive period, with a 3-1 win over Swansea City in the week the club’s sixth successive home win in the Championship. They still trail both Leicester City and Ipswich Town at the top of the table but have reduced the gap to eight and seven points respectively.

Leeds' upcoming fixtures Date Middlesbrough (H) December 2nd Blackburn Rovers (A) December 9th Sunderland (A) December 12th Coventry City (H) December 16th Ipswich Town (H) December 23rd Preston North End (A) December 26th West Brom (A) December 29th

Over the summer, Farke was brought in relatively late, with the squad already into their first days of pre-season by the time he was announced as the new manager. A number of new signings and departures were made, and by the looks of things, one exit was down to the 47-year-old, seemingly overruling those above - new owners, the 49ers Enterprises.

Hay shared an in-depth story for The Athletic looking at Luke Ayling after the right-back was left out of the squad against Swansea City in the week. Within the copy, the reliable reporter said that Farke was actually the reason that midfielder Adam Forshaw didn’t re-sign with the Whites and left upon the expiration of his contract, even though he agreed terms with Leeds chiefs.

“The German (Farke) does not appear to be prone to sentimentality. He was the reason Adam Forshaw, another member of that old leadership group, did not re-sign for Leeds in the summer, despite the midfielder and the club arranging the terms of a new deal on reduced wages. Farke was aware of Forshaw’s injury record and said he would prefer to see him train with Leeds first to gauge how well Forshaw would stand up to the intensity of his sessions. Forshaw, understandably, was reluctant to do so without the promise of a contract when other clubs were talking about taking him.”

Adam Forshaw after leaving Leeds

Forshaw, who ended up signing for Championship rivals Norwich City, missed 77 games in all competitions for Leeds through injury due to hip and knee issues. The 32-year-old has now gone on to make nine appearances for the Canaries, one of which came against the Whites at Carrow Road in a 3-2 victory for Leeds. (Adam Forshaw stats - Transfermarkt)

In total, Forshaw featured on 91 occasions for Leeds in five years, showing again his struggles for fitness. Therefore, you could say that Farke made the right decision by wanting to see the player up close before signing off on any deal that was already agreed.

The German quickly made his impact in Yorkshire off the pitch, and after bolstering the midfield with moves for Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, whereas teenager Archie Gray has also been brought through, he appears to have made the right decision.