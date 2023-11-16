Leeds United are contemplating opening talks to discuss a new long-term contract for one of their first-team stars in the Championship, according to a fresh report.

Leeds players out of contract

The Whites have Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda and Lewis Bate from their permanent squad members who will have all reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the season (Leeds contracts), so they could potentially depart upon the conclusion of the current campaign.

Should Daniel Farke not want to lose any of his prized assets, then he will have to convince the board to offer them the chance to extend their stay, and the manager could be about to do just that with a starlet who has been attracting significant interest of late.

The Elland Road outfit’s star academy product Archie Gray initially emerged as a target for Premier League sides Liverpool, Everton and Crystal Palace, whilst it’s since come to light that Manchester City, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are also interested.

Delivering an update on the 17-year-old’s situation, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that several clubs do appreciate the teenager but no official move has yet been made by any of his admirers, and 49ers chiefs are now looking to capitalise on this by making sure that they secure his long-term future in West Yorkshire.

Leeds considering fresh terms for Archie Gray

According to Football Insider, Leeds may enter contract negotiations with Gray in a bid to fend off interest and get him to commit himself by putting pen to paper on a new deal.

"Leeds United could soon open contract talks with in-demand starlet Archie Gray, sources have told Football Insider. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Leeds are ready to do “everything they can” to keep Gray at the club."

Farke needs to keep hold of his "impressive" rising star

Having started 13 out of the opening 16 games this season in the Championship (WhoScored - Gray statistics), Leeds clearly view Gray as an integral member of the squad and his performances have been extremely promising, so offering him a new contract would be nothing less than he deserves.

The England youth international has won 22 out of his 34 tackles made so far this term which is the second-best success rate throughout the whole of the squad (FBRef - Leeds statistics), highlighting his desire to get stuck into challenges in an attempt to win back possession for his team.

The Durham-born talent is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch with nine involvements, five assists and four goals, to his name in 54 appearances since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Gray statistics), showing how well-rounded his game is.

Therefore, Gray being the “impressive” star in the making that he is, according to EFL pundit Sam Parkin, Farke needs to do everything within his power to retain the services of the up-and-coming prospect should he want to start building a team for the future.